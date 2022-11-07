New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay: Best Prop Bets For NFL Monday Night Football

Ahead of the NFL action tonight, we have picked out some of the best prop bets including an Alvin Kamara TD pick, as the Ravens look to build on back to back wins when they take on the Saints in MNF.

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay Picks

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay @ +700 with Bovada

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Pick 1: Alvin Kamara anytime TD

We are backing Alvin Kamara to continue his hot form this week, as we are taking the Saints’ star running back to score anytime against the Ravens. With all three of Kamara’s touchdowns this season coming in the Ravens’ week 8 demolition over the Raiders (2 receiving and 1 rushing), we are confident the 27-year old can get himself in the end zone again on Monday night.

That Alvin Kamara balance is different 🤯#LVvsNO | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/HeErDzhsWr — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 30, 2022

Kamara has scored 70 touchdowns in 79 games so far in his career, and with a strike rate of scoring a TD in 89% of his games a price of +110 is generous for the Saints RB to score tonight.

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Pick 2: Lamar Jackson Longest Rush Over 17.5 Yards

Lamar Jackson’s longest rush has been over 19 yards in five of his last seven games, which is why we are backing the Ravens QB to exceed his prop bet which has been set at 17.5 for MNF.

The Saints are currently allowing 112.5 receiving yards per game, which is the 14th highest in the league this season, so we expect Jackson and the Ravens to utilise rushing more tonight.

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Pick 3: Chris Olave over 62.5 receiving yards

Baltimore give up the fifth most passing yards per game in the NFL so far this season which is why we are backing Chris Olave’s receiving yards prop tonight at 62.5.

Olave is currently averaging 14.8 yards per reception this year and should see a lot of action on Monday night when running at Marcus Peters who will struggle to handle Olave’s movement. The Rookie has also recorded four 30+ yard receptions in the seven games he has played in this season.

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Odds