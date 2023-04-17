New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas Deadlifts 530 Pounds

New Orleans Saints 6’3” and 212-pound wide receiver Michael Thomas is going all-in with his offseason weight training.

The 30-year-old Thomas, who is entering his seventh NFL season, recently deadlifted 530 pounds with relative ease.

Check it out.

This has to be a welcome sight to Saints head coach Dennis Allen and the front office.

Thomas is getting ready for the Derek Carr era that is set to begin in 2023 with the Saints.

A healthy Michael Thomas will be instrumental in Carr’s success.

Thomas’s Injuries Have Plagued A Promising Career

Thomas has played a total of 10 games in the last three NFL seasons from 2020-2022.

Hamstring and toe injuries were among those Thomas dealt with.

The Saints are hoping that 2019 Michael Thomas is ready to go when the 2023 NFL season kicks off.

2019 was his career-best season with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time First-Team All-Pro.

Times Are Changing In The NFC South

No one really knows what to expect from the NFC South in 2023.

It was not the highest quality football played in the division last season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the division with a lackluster 8-9 record, and the rest of the division finished in a three way tie with an unimpressive 7-10 record.

Every single team in the division, Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, and Saints, will open the 2023 season with a new QB1.

The Falcons are expected to start Desmond Ridder.

Carolina is drafting a quarterback.

The Bucs are entering the post-Tom Brady era with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask competing for the QB1 job at training camp.

Because of all of this, Derek Carr could be the biggest beneficiary of this sea of change in the division.

Saints 2023 Schedule

The NFC South is playing the NFC North and the AFC South in 2023.

That means the Saints will have playoff teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars on the docket.

Young teams presumably on the rise, like the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, will make for interesting matchups also.

Watch the Saints begin offseason workouts on Monday, April 17, 2023.