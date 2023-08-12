NFL News and Rumors

New Owner Josh Harris Is Already Making Washington Commanders Better

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Josh Harris

Everyone in the NFL breathed a collective sigh of relief when the group led by Josh Harris purchased the Washington Commanders.

Because it happened so close to the start of the 2023 season, it is not clear if Harris will have time to make material changes this season.

The Commanders began their preseason in Cleveland on Friday night, and Josh Harris was a prominent figure and not in the way you may think.

He did not sit in a sky box and separate himself from the game or the fans.

The game was delayed by rain and lightning so the weather was not great, but Harris sat among the people.

When asked about his seating choice, he told NBC Washington:

“I just like watching the game and being with the fans… so that, for me, was a better place for me. That’s where I wanted to be.”

Commanders fans who endured a long and disappointing Dan Snyder era appear to have gotten a good owner who has been clear about his position.


He says it is not his team; it is the city’s team.

Harris was also presented with the team ball by Coach Ron Rivera after the Commanders defeated the Browns.

He appears unassuming and eager to give the fans a team and experience that they deserve.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
