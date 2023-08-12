Everyone in the NFL breathed a collective sigh of relief when the group led by Josh Harris purchased the Washington Commanders.

Because it happened so close to the start of the 2023 season, it is not clear if Harris will have time to make material changes this season.

The Commanders began their preseason in Cleveland on Friday night, and Josh Harris was a prominent figure and not in the way you may think.

He did not sit in a sky box and separate himself from the game or the fans.

The game was delayed by rain and lightning so the weather was not great, but Harris sat among the people.

Josh Harris enjoying the game sitting in the stands… #HTTC pic.twitter.com/2bMiUiAAtq — FugShion (@fugshion) August 12, 2023

When asked about his seating choice, he told NBC Washington:

“I just like watching the game and being with the fans… so that, for me, was a better place for me. That’s where I wanted to be.”

Commanders fans who endured a long and disappointing Dan Snyder era appear to have gotten a good owner who has been clear about his position.

Josh Harris is everything Dan Snyder wasn’t. A sideline interview… “It’s the City’s Team” Love that! #HTTC — Dom and Pop DC Sports Talk + (@DCSportsPlus) August 12, 2023



He says it is not his team; it is the city’s team.

Harris was also presented with the team ball by Coach Ron Rivera after the Commanders defeated the Browns.

He appears unassuming and eager to give the fans a team and experience that they deserve.

first game ball of the season was a special one pic.twitter.com/sbw20A4rYV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 12, 2023

