In case you missed it, Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett, who was a contender and the top amateur at the 2023 Masters, has joined the professional ranks.

Unlike some other big names who have been golf professionals for years, Bennett made the U.S. Open cut, tied for eighth after two rounds at -5.

Bennett seems undaunted by the newfound spotlight or pressure.

His approach to the game is a throwback of sorts: simple, straightforward, and refreshing.

Here is the 23-year-old Bennett’s recipe for success.

1. He Does Not Have A Coach

Bennett is going at it alone using his own instinct and technique.

He does not have a hitting coach at this point in his young career.

2. He Does Not Focus On Numbers

Bennett admits he is not a numbers guy.

He is not focusing on TrackMan.

His concern is just staying in the zone and hitting the ball as well as he can.

In fact, the less he thinks about everything else and the more he focuses, the better he feels and performs.

Sam Bennett shot 67 today, currently T-7 He can’t tell you his driver ball speed, or how far he hits his 7 iron. Doesn’t look at his swing on video. I asked him how he works on his game. “I’m swinging the best when I’m not thinking of nothing.”pic.twitter.com/rIRtLaU9KY — LKD (@LukeKerrDineen) June 16, 2023

3. He Doesn’t Watch Video Of His Swing

Golfers can be constantly tweaking their technique and swing.

Part of that work is done by evaluating the swing on video.

This is not something Bennett actively does.

Conclusion

He really appears to be a guy that just goes with the flow.

And why shouldn’t he?

It is working for him.

For those who thought he may be a one-hit (or Major) wonder at the 2023 Masters, he has proven them wrong.

Bennett was in an esteemed trio including defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Cam Smith for the first two rounds at Los Angeles Country Club and outperformed both of them.

Fitzpatrick is at +1, and Smith is at -4.

Bennett tees off in the third round at 6:07 PM EDT; he is paired with Min Woo Lee.

Golf Betting Guides 2023