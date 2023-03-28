NFL News and Rumors

New Rule Change Will Allow NFL Players To Wear Number Zero

Wendi Oliveros
The spring NFL meetings are when proposed rules are voted upon.

One approved rule in 2023, proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles, allows players to wear the number 0 jersey.

As with any rule, there are some exceptions but not many.

The Exceptions

Offensive and defensive linemen are not permitted to wear No. 0.

Their numbers must be between 50 and 79 for offensive linemen, and 50-79 and 90-99 for defensive linemen.

They are excluded for the purposes of officiating.

It is easier for referees to identify ineligible players downfield if the linemen’s numbers are consistent from team to team.

Punters Get More Number Options

Punters and kickers have more latitude in the numbers they select.

They can now wear jersey numbers 0 to 49 and 90 to 99.

What It Means

Players get more autonomy over their numbers, and the number 0 will be coveted.

These changes are broad enough that it is possible that each of the 32 teams will have several players make jersey number changes.

The NFL will sell more jerseys as fans want to get the newest number of their favorite player.

It is a win-win for everyone involved.

Fans React To The Change

Fans are already trying to figure out who will change their jersey numbers for 2023.

Nathan Roberts is looking forward to seeing which punter selects the number 99.

Several fans want to know when double zero will be allowed.

Another Rule Change Fans Will Notice: Roster Cuts

There were several rule changes, but the most significant changes are the jersey number 0 and the fact that only one roster cutdown will happen in preseason.

The one and only roster cut from 90 to 53 happens on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

In 2022, there were three roster cuts.

The first was from 90 to 85.

The second was from 85 to 80.

The third was from 80 to 53.

Those cuts were made over a two-week period from August 16 to August 30, 2022.

This rule change is advantageous for the teams but not necessarily the players.

Players benefitted from the earlier cuts by getting tryouts with other teams while the 53-man rosters were still being formed.

Teams benefit from getting to evaluate players over a longer period of time before making a final decision.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
