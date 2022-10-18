UFC fighters are no longer allowed to gamble on fights within the promotion. In an update to the athlete conduct policy, the UFC issued a memo to fighters and managers regarding a change to the rules and regulations.

Do not miss out on the best UFC betting sites, simply click the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 UFC betting sites! Check out the best UFC odds from one of the best online sportsbooks by clicking the link. Also be sure to check out the best offshore betting sites and claim the best UFC free bets.

UFC Athletes Prohibited From Wagering On Fights Within Organisation

In a change to the UFC’s rules and regulations, fighters signed to the promotion are no longer able to place bets on any fights in the organisation. This includes whether they are involved in the bout, or not.

The change comes after several UFC fighters making their bet slips public in the past. Fighters signed to the UFC will no longer be able to do this, due to the new code of conduct policy.

In a memo published yesterday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, revealed that UFC fighters, members of their team and certain others who have an invested interest will no longer be able to wager on any UFC fights.

MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, took to Twitter last night with this post regarding the policy change to the UFC’s code of conduct:

UFC just issued this memo to fighters and managers regarding a change in their athlete conduct policy: UFC fighters are now prohibited from gambling on any UFC fight, regardless of if they are involved or not. They can still be sponsored just not allowed to bet at all. pic.twitter.com/6zhuIITxmx — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 17, 2022

Looking some of the most important quotes from Campbell’s memo, he has made it very clear that fighters under contract with the promotion will no longer be able to place wagers on other fights in the organisation. If they do, they will be punished accordingly.

“In light of clear direction that we have received from regulators responsible for the regulated sports betting industry in the United States, we are compelled at this time to recognize in the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy certain restrictions relating to wagering by our athletes, members of their teams and certain others,” Campbell said.

“As you may already be aware, most states in which regulated sports betting is conducted prohibit athletes from wagering on promotions or events with which they are affiliated. Many states also extend this prohibition to the athletes’ training teams, family members and others that have access to “inside information” relating to the athletes and their events.

“In order to assist our athletes in understanding their obligations under the laws of the majority of states in which sports betting is permitted, and in further support of these integrity measures, UFC has incorporated a wagering prohibition into the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy expressly prohibiting athletes from wagering on any UFC match.”

Although fighters signed to the promotion are prohibited from gambling on fights within the promotion, this doesn’t stop them from betting on MMA fights in other organisations. For example, a UFC fighter can still place bets on fights in the likes of the PFL, Bellator and Cage Warriors.

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters will also still be able to receive sponsorship from gambling companies, but will just not be allowed to bet on any fight whilst they are under contract with the company.

Several UFC fighters have shared their bet slips in the past. This will no longer be the case, as the fighter would receive a punishment if he/she does breach the new code of conduct policy.