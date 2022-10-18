UFC News and Rumors

New UFC Code Of Conduct Prohibits Fighters From Gambling On Bouts Within The Organisation

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards UFC
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

UFC fighters are no longer allowed to gamble on fights within the promotion. In an update to the athlete conduct policy, the UFC issued a memo to fighters and managers regarding a change to the rules and regulations.

Do not miss out on the best UFC betting sites, simply click the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 UFC betting sites! Check out the best UFC odds from one of the best online sportsbooks by clicking the link. Also be sure to check out the best offshore betting sites and claim the best UFC free bets.

UFC Athletes Prohibited From Wagering On Fights Within Organisation

In a change to the UFC’s rules and regulations, fighters signed to the promotion are no longer able to place bets on any fights in the organisation. This includes whether they are involved in the bout, or not.

The change comes after several UFC fighters making their bet slips public in the past. Fighters signed to the UFC will no longer be able to do this, due to the new code of conduct policy.

In a memo published yesterday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, revealed that UFC fighters, members of their team and certain others who have an invested interest will no longer be able to wager on any UFC fights.

MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, took to Twitter last night with this post regarding the policy change to the UFC’s code of conduct:

Looking some of the most important quotes from Campbell’s memo, he has made it very clear that fighters under contract with the promotion will no longer be able to place wagers on other fights in the organisation. If they do, they will be punished accordingly.

“In light of clear direction that we have received from regulators responsible for the regulated sports betting industry in the United States, we are compelled at this time to recognize in the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy certain restrictions relating to wagering by our athletes, members of their teams and certain others,” Campbell said.

“As you may already be aware, most states in which regulated sports betting is conducted prohibit athletes from wagering on promotions or events with which they are affiliated. Many states also extend this prohibition to the athletes’ training teams, family members and others that have access to “inside information” relating to the athletes and their events.

“In order to assist our athletes in understanding their obligations under the laws of the majority of states in which sports betting is permitted, and in further support of these integrity measures, UFC has incorporated a wagering prohibition into the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy expressly prohibiting athletes from wagering on any UFC match.”

Although fighters signed to the promotion are prohibited from gambling on fights within the promotion, this doesn’t stop them from betting on MMA fights in other organisations. For example, a UFC fighter can still place bets on fights in the likes of the PFL, Bellator and Cage Warriors.

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters will also still be able to receive sponsorship from gambling companies, but will just not be allowed to bet on any fight whilst they are under contract with the company.

Several UFC fighters have shared their bet slips in the past. This will no longer be the case, as the fighter would receive a punishment if he/she does breach the new code of conduct policy.

Topics  
MMA News UFC News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Hasbulla UFC

Hasbulla Magomedov Signs Contract To Fight In UFC Octagon

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 14 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Alexander Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski Confirmed As Back Up Fighter for UFC Lightweight Title Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 13 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo
Best Nevada Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Nevada
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Oct 11 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Viviane Araujo UFC
Best Nebraska Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Nebraska
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Oct 11 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso Fight Odds, Preview, and Free UFC Picks
Best Montana Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Montana
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Oct 11 2022
UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC 277 in ON | Ontario Sports Betting Guide
Best California Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In California
Author image deeksha  •  Oct 11 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor To Make UFC Return At Welterweight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 11 2022
More News
Arrow to top