New wrinkles, new cornerback in Eagles picture…

James Bradberry and the team agreed to terms on a one-year $7.5 million contract on Wednesday morning, bringing to Philadelphia a high-level cornerback to team with Darius Slay on the outside and Avonte Maddox on the inside, along with a group of promising young players developing as the Eagles continue their offseason program.

In 2020, he was a Pro Bowl selection. In 2021, Bradberry recorded a career-high four interceptions and two fumble recoveries and added 17 passes defensed. He was in Carolina for four seasons and then with the Giants for two years.

Bradberry, 28, was a second-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2016 after a collegiate career at Samford, and at 6-1, 212 pounds has good size and strength. He was an instant-impact player for the Panthers, for whom he started all 60 games he played in four seasons. Carolina allowed Bradberry to enter free agency in 2020 and he promptly signed a three-year deal with the Giants.