New York Daily News "Rejoices" At Aaron Rodgers Trade, How Do Jets Fans Feel?

Wendi Oliveros
Aaron Rodgers

Now that the trade has finally happened, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers can enjoy his honeymoon period with the New York media.

The New York Daily News got the party started with Tuesday’s headline that reads: “Jets Have A QB Rejoice!”

Rodgers had better deliver big results in September, or this relationship will sour quickly.

In the meantime, how are Jets fans feeling about the monumental trade that brought the future Hall of Famer to New York?

The reactions to Adam Schefter’s tweet showing the Daily News front page give us a clue.

The Less Enthusiastic Fans Had Plenty To Say

Ben Shoop wrote:

“In a year or two they’ll be right back to looking for a QB”

Tim Ryan added:

“This is gonna be such a mess. Cannot wait.”

Bruce Wayne cautioned:

“Can somebody tell the New York fandom they just adopted Green Bay’s problems?”

Steve Yaros echoed the pessimism:

“Save this for the end of the season to see if Jet fans are still rejoicing.”

Nathan Brookes drew an ominous comparison.

“This has Russell Wilson 2022 vibes”

Some Fans Are Happy

There is definitely a divide in the Jets fanbase about whether this was a good trade.

Here are some words from the happy fans.

GIFT wrote:

“This and the Knicks has really turned NYC sports around. Finally something to cheer about”

Retail Rick already predicted that Garrett Wilson is going to benefit from this trade.

He said:

“In his 9 games last year Zach Wilson threw ZERO TDs to Garrett Wilson, who still won OROY. Can you imagine the numbers Garrett Wilson is going to put up with Aaron Rodgers as his QB. Even at 50% ARod is 1,000% better than Zach Wilson.”

Conclusion

Jets fans want a chance to contend in a very competitive AFC East division that has so much talent in Buffalo, Miami, and New England.

It will be fun to watch one of the most vocal Jets fans on television, ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg, experience the 2023 season.

The Russell Wilson trade showed fans that changing teams late in a career is not an automatic formula for victory (unless your name is Tom Brady).

While the jury is out on the Rodgers trade, let the New York media enjoy the moment.

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
