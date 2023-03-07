New York Giants Agree To Long-Term Deal With Daniel Jones

The New York Giants have agreed to a long-term deal with quarterback Daniel Jones, according to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. Jones agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal.

The deal occurred minutes before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag.

BREAKING: #Giants have a deal in place with Daniel Jones, per source. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) March 7, 2023

Daniel Jones Receives Long-Term Deal With Giants

In the end, Jones receives the long-term contract he was looking for with the Giants.

Jones reportedly wanted a contract worth $45 million per year, while the Giants preferred to pay Jones $35 million per year. The two sides met in the middle as Jones now becomes the ninth quarterback to be paid at least $40 million per year.

According to Albert Breer, the full guarantee on Jones’s deal is $82 million in the first two years. Jones’s contract also features $35 million in incentives.

The 25-year-old quarterback is coming off his most efficient season ever as the starting quarterback for the Giants. Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. As a runner, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

Giants and Daniel Jones agree to four-year, $160 million deal. https://t.co/IIwkrOScZV — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) March 7, 2023

Giants Tag Saquon Barkley

Heading into the offseason, the Giants front office made it clear they wanted to bring back both Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley.

After signing Jones, the Giants applied the franchise tag to Barkley.

Barkley will make $10.091 million, fully guaranteed, in 2023 under the franchise tender. The Giants will have until the middle of July to negotiate a long-term deal with Barkley. If a deal is not reached, then Barkley will have to sign the tag or sit out.

