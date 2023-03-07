NFL News and Rumors

New York Giants Agree To Long-Term Deal With Daniel Jones

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones winds up to throw.

The New York Giants have agreed to a long-term deal with quarterback Daniel Jones, according to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. Jones agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal.

The deal occurred minutes before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag.

Daniel Jones Receives Long-Term Deal With Giants

In the end, Jones receives the long-term contract he was looking for with the Giants.

Jones reportedly wanted a contract worth $45 million per year, while the Giants preferred to pay Jones $35 million per year. The two sides met in the middle as Jones now becomes the ninth quarterback to be paid at least $40 million per year.

According to Albert Breer, the full guarantee on Jones’s deal is $82 million in the first two years. Jones’s contract also features $35 million in incentives.

The 25-year-old quarterback is coming off his most efficient season ever as the starting quarterback for the Giants. Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. As a runner, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

Giants Tag Saquon Barkley

Heading into the offseason, the Giants front office made it clear they wanted to bring back both Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley.

After signing Jones, the Giants applied the franchise tag to Barkley.

Barkley will make $10.091 million, fully guaranteed, in 2023 under the franchise tender. The Giants will have until the middle of July to negotiate a long-term deal with Barkley. If a deal is not reached, then Barkley will have to sign the tag or sit out.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Giants NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones winds up to throw.

New York Giants Agree To Long-Term Deal With Daniel Jones

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
New York Giants Apply Franchise Tag To RB Saquon Barkley
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  45min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens Apply Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady Hilariously Weighs In On Rumors Of His NFL Return
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Robert Griffin III
NFL News: Robert Griffin III Has Interesting Take On Aaron Rodgers-Jets Talks
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
stetson bennett 5
Stetson Bennett NFL Combine Measurements, 40-Yard Dash Time, & Hand Size
Author image David Evans  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Preseason-Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
NFL News: Seattle Seahawks And QB Geno Smith Agree To Contract
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top