The NFL world has been in waiting mode for weeks wondering when the Aaron Rodgers trade would take place between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that not only is a deal not on the horizon, but also that the two parties involved have not been in communication for weeks.

Both sides “appear to be dug in” and apparently have no sense of urgency to move forward at this point in the offseason.

Packers President Mark Murphy Talks About Aaron Rodgers

Murphy did not answer a lot of direct questions about the potential trade, but he did cite the similarities in the situations with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers 15 years removed from each other.

Favre was traded to the Jets in 2007 to make room for Aaron Rodgers to be the Packers’ QB1.

If history repeats itself, Rodgers will be traded to the Jets in 2023 to make room for Jordan Love to be the Packers’ QB1.

When asked if he learned anything from the Favre-Rodgers transition in 2007 that he can apply in 2023, Murphy chuckled and said that he was glad Rodgers turned out to be a great quarterback.

He added that he is hopeful that Jordan Love will turn out to be a similar quarterback.

Packers president Mark Murphy before leaving for the team’s annual bus tour of Wisconsin wouldn’t say whether he considers the ball to be in their court or in the Jets’ court when it comes to finishing the Aaron Rodgers trade. That and more here: pic.twitter.com/JnMEUifyqk — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 11, 2023

That remains to be seen.

Fans Continue To Wait

Many fans wonder if the trade will happen before the 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27.

Presumably, the Packers would like the draft picks, and the Jets would like to move forward with formally instituting Rodgers as their 2023 QB1.

In the meantime, the Jets are adding familiar faces for Rodgers including former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.

One thing that we know for sure is that the 2023 NFL schedule does not include a game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.

We had those fun Week 1 2022 matchups between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks with Russell Wilson being the focal point and the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns with Baker Mayfield being the talk of the town.

That will not happen in Aaron Rodgers’ case if he becomes a member of the New York Jets.