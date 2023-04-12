NFL News and Rumors

New York Jets And Green Bay Packers Have Not Communicated For Weeks About Aaron Rodgers Trade

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

The NFL world has been in waiting mode for weeks wondering when the Aaron Rodgers trade would take place between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that not only is a deal not on the horizon, but also that the two parties involved have not been in communication for weeks.

Both sides “appear to be dug in” and apparently have no sense of urgency to move forward at this point in the offseason.

Packers President Mark Murphy Talks About Aaron Rodgers

Murphy did not answer a lot of direct questions about the potential trade, but he did cite the similarities in the situations with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers 15 years removed from each other.

Favre was traded to the Jets in 2007 to make room for Aaron Rodgers to be the Packers’ QB1.

If history repeats itself, Rodgers will be traded to the Jets in 2023 to make room for Jordan Love to be the Packers’ QB1.

When asked if he learned anything from the Favre-Rodgers transition in 2007 that he can apply in 2023, Murphy chuckled and said that he was glad Rodgers turned out to be a great quarterback.

He added that he is hopeful that Jordan Love will turn out to be a similar quarterback.

That remains to be seen.

Fans Continue To Wait

Many fans wonder if the trade will happen before the 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27.

Presumably, the Packers would like the draft picks, and the Jets would like to move forward with formally instituting Rodgers as their 2023 QB1.

In the meantime, the Jets are adding familiar faces for Rodgers including former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.

One thing that we know for sure is that the 2023 NFL schedule does not include a game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.

We had those fun Week 1 2022 matchups between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks with Russell Wilson being the focal point and the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns with Baker Mayfield being the talk of the town.

That will not happen in Aaron Rodgers’ case if he becomes a member of the New York Jets.

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Packers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Shane Steichen stands with a helmet in his hand.

Colts’ Shane Steichen Says Team Is Focused On Draft, Not Lamar Jackson

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  38min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Preseason-Chicago Bears at New York Giants
Report: New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Will Not Sign Franchise Tag
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Surtain Jr Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos Quietly Begin Offseason Workouts
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Preseason-Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett’s Latest Video Is Workout Inspiration
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stares and thinks.
Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17min
NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks at the podium.
Multiple NFL Teams Have Asked Cardinals About No. 3 Pick In NFL Draft
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 10 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens Are Signing Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top