New York Jets Finalizing Deal With Ex Packers WR Allen Lazard

The New York Jets are reportedly finalizing a four-year deal with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.

It is valued at $44 million.

Lazard, 27, spent his first five NFL seasons at Green Bay.

Jets working to finalize a four-year deal with WR Allen Lazard. (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/pOBft7MYwm — NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2023

He has 180 receptions and 21 touchdowns through his regular season and postseason career with the Packers.

Lazard’s signing increases the speculation that his quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be joining the New York Jets via a trade in the foreseeable future.

Rodgers Is Not A Jet Yet

Though many expected a deal to happen earlier in the week, there is still no official trade on record between the Packers and Jets.

It appears the teams have talked through the terms, but all parties are awaiting word on what the 39-year-old Rodgers plans to do.

He reportedly gave the Jets a list of desired wide receivers, and Lazard was one of them.

Aaron Rodgers has given the Jets a free agent wish list, per @diannaESPN List includes: WR Randall Cobb

WR Allen Lazard

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

TE Marcedes Lewis pic.twitter.com/KSMqpFkZaj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 14, 2023

Also on the list are former Packers teammate Randall Cobb, Odell Beckham Jr., and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

An Interesting Time For Green Bay Packers And Aaron Rodgers Fans

It seems as though offseasons have to be marked with a blockbuster quarterback move.

Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, and Deshaun Watson made moves either through free agency or trades in recent years.

Rogers making a move in 2023 would continue this theme.

This is a different set of circumstances though.

Rodgers appears to be calling the shots by trying to get the teammates he wants on board with the Jets before any announcement is made.

We continue to wait and see what will happen, but the Lazard signing is the first concrete evidence that the Jets are accomplishing some of Rodgers’ requests.

If Rodgers is traded, he will be the second legendary Packers quarterback traded to the New York Jets in the past 15 years.

It’s wild that the Packers traded their future HOF QB Brett Favre to the Jets in ‘08, then the 2023 Packers will likely trade their future HOF QB in Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. 😳 https://t.co/dBw46rxfSH — Owen Hadzima (@ChiSportzKid) March 7, 2023

Brett Favre was traded to the Jets in 2008, paving the way for the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay.

History could repeat itself with Rodgers exiting the only NFL team he has ever played for to usher in the Jordan Love era.

For his part, Rodgers may want to accomplish what Brady and Stafford did which is to leave their original team and win a Super Bowl with the new team in the same year.

