NFL News and Rumors

New York Jets Finalizing Deal With Ex Packers WR Allen Lazard

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
NFL: NFC Championship-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The New York Jets are reportedly finalizing a four-year deal with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.

It is valued at $44 million.

Lazard, 27, spent his first five NFL seasons at Green Bay.

He has 180 receptions and 21 touchdowns through his regular season and postseason career with the Packers.

Lazard’s signing increases the speculation that his quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be joining the New York Jets via a trade in the foreseeable future.

Rodgers Is Not A Jet Yet

Though many expected a deal to happen earlier in the week, there is still no official trade on record between the Packers and Jets.

It appears the teams have talked through the terms, but all parties are awaiting word on what the 39-year-old Rodgers plans to do.

He reportedly gave the Jets a list of desired wide receivers, and Lazard was one of them.

Also on the list are former Packers teammate Randall Cobb, Odell Beckham Jr., and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

An Interesting Time For Green Bay Packers And Aaron Rodgers Fans

It seems as though offseasons have to be marked with a blockbuster quarterback move.

Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, and Deshaun Watson made moves either through free agency or trades in recent years.

Rogers making a move in 2023 would continue this theme.

This is a different set of circumstances though.

Rodgers appears to be calling the shots by trying to get the teammates he wants on board with the Jets before any announcement is made.

We continue to wait and see what will happen, but the Lazard signing is the first concrete evidence that the Jets are accomplishing some of Rodgers’ requests.

If Rodgers is traded, he will be the second legendary Packers quarterback traded to the New York Jets in the past 15 years.

Brett Favre was traded to the Jets in 2008, paving the way for the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay.

History could repeat itself with Rodgers exiting the only NFL team he has ever played for to usher in the Jordan Love era.

For his part, Rodgers may want to accomplish what Brady and Stafford did which is to leave their original team and win a Super Bowl with the new team in the same year.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Stephon Gilmore

Indianapolis Colts Trade CB Stephon Gilmore To Dallas Cowboys

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  25min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: NFC Championship-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
New York Jets Finalizing Deal With Ex Packers WR Allen Lazard
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Jessie Bates III
Former Bengals Safety Jessie Bates III Signs With Atlanta Falcons
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Tremaine Edmunds of the Buffalo Bills stares.
Chicago Bears Sign Buffalo Bills Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds To Four-Year Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Sam Darnold
Ex Panthers QB Sam Darnold Signs Contract With San Francisco 49ers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
J.J. Watt
Retired Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Completes Career First Golf Hole-In-One
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler jogs.
Chargers Austin Ekeler Requests Permission To Seek Trade
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top