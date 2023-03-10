Featured

New York Jets Release Braxton Berrios

Mathew Huff
Robert Saleh of the New York Jets.

The New York Jets continue to make headlines this week. Right after news hit that Aaron Rodgers was granted permission to speak with the organization, New York wasted no time shaking up their roster. Whether or not this move was smart will be decided in the future, but the team has decided to part ways with wide receiver, Braxton Berrios. Berrios was one of the more underrated wide-outs in the league last season but saw himself buried on the depth chart with the emergence of Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore. With this in mind, one cannot help but think that the Jets are getting ready to offer a hefty package for Aaron Rodgers.

Wide Receiver, Braxton Berrios, Released by New York Jets

Could the New York Jets Be Gearing Up For a Rodgers Deal?

While Berrios was productive for his role, the team could very well be trying to clear up cap space to lure the four-time MVP to Gang Green. The team also recently traded for Ravens’ safety, Chuck Clark in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2024. Releasing Berrios will free up about $5 million in cap space for the team. This comes after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a restructuring of Berrios’ contract. Now, he will have a chance to go a team where he will have a bigger role and potentially produce at a higher level.

Braxton Berrios’ Production Last Season

Braxton Berrios’ numbers do not jump off the charts. However, one must remember he was the third receiver on the depth chart and the Jets had quarterback woes all season long. Remember, Zach Wilson was hurt to start the regular season, so Joe Flacco started the year. Then, Mike White also played a bit, making the Jets’ quarterback situation a revolving door. Berrios only caught 18 passes for 145 yards, but he also had five touchdowns. Not to mention, he also had four rushing touchdowns during New York’s 2022-23 campaign. He has also carved a name out for himself as a reliable returner. As a result, teams in need of weapons on their special teams will also show heavy interest. Teams who also need a second or third option at the receiver position will want to seriously consider Braxton Berrios this NFL Free Agency.

 

Mathew Huff

Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
