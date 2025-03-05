New York Jets Release Davante Adams

The New York Jets are officially letting go of wide receiver, Davante Adams. By releasing Adams, the organization will save $29.9 million in cap space. With the Jets moving on from quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and going into another rebuilding phase, this move makes sense. Adams will still garner plenty of interest from other contenders on the open market. As for the Jets, they are going back to square one as they need a quarterback along with several other positional needs. The team will at least have a little more money to spend in free agency. Especially with them searching for ways to return to NFL relevancy.

Davante Adams’ Season With the Jets

To say Davante Adams had an up-and-down year would be an understatement. He was traded mid-season by the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, in New York. During the season, Adams recorded numbers of 85 receptions, 1,063 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns. Moreover, he also logged 12.5 receiving yards per reception, 6.1 receptions per game, and 75.9 receiving yards per game.

Individually speaking, Davante Adams still showcased why he is a premier wideout in today’s NFL. Unfortunately, the New York Jets had other issues. Issues many NFL peers will argue stemmed from Aaron Rodgers and the distractions he presented throughout the season. The turnover in coaching, defensive inconsistencies, and trouble on the offensive line at times were also factors in the Jets’ underwhelming season. Hopefully for Davante Adams, he will go to a more complete team where he will have a clean slate and have a legitimate chance to compete for a Super Bowl title.

Teams Who Could Use His Services

There are a couple of playoff teams who could utilize Davante Adams. One team that comes to mind is the Los Angeles Chargers. Adams would be a reliable weapon for quarterback, Justin Herbert, and form a nice duo with Ladd McConkey. Another team who may be interested in Davante Adams is the Los Angeles Rams. How convenient would it be for the Rams to gain another All-Pro wideout if they do move on from Cooper Kupp? Not to mention, the Rams would have a dynamic duo with Puka Nacua coming into his prime and also keep veteran, Matthew Stafford, content. Considering all of this, Davante Adams could be a solid addition to a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.