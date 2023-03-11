NFL News and Rumors

New York Jets Super Bowl Odds Shorten by 52% Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Gia Nguyen
New York Jets Super Bowl Odds Move Shorten by 52%

After an offseason filled with drama, the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes might be over.

The New York Jets are the frontrunners to land the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Before the trade is even official, the Jets odds to win the Super Bowl have been plummeting at the top online sportsbooks.

Since the rumors of Rodgers to the Jets initially surfaced, New York has moved to +1200 odds to win Super Bowl 2024 after opening at +2500 earlier last month.

Aaron Rodgers Trade Move New York Jets Super Bowl Odds to +1000

Even though it’s not official yet, there seems to be a very good chance that Aaron Rodgers will be heading to the New York Jets for the upcoming NFL season.

It seems that both the Jets and Green Bay Packers have come to an agreement about the trade, however, the decision to go will ultimately be up to Rodgers.

According to the best online sportsbooks, Rodgers’ odds of going to New York have moved to -1000 odds. That implies that Rodgers has a 91% chance of taking his talents to the Big Apple.

The 4-time NFL MVP has been flirting with the idea of retiring for a few seasons but he still met with the Jets on Tuesday. Since the trade rumors began swirling, the Jets odds to win the Super Bowl and the AFC East have moved significantly.

Super Bowl 2024 Odds | New York Jets Super Bowl Odds

The Jets hopes of winning the Super Bowl are about to come true if they can land Rodgers. The Jets opened with +2500 odds to win after putting together a strong defensive season under head coach Robert Saleh.

During the course of New York’s 2022 season, it was clear that the Jets needed a quarterback and adding a veteran signal caller became their main goal in the offseason. Now, after potentially acquiring Rodgers, most NFL fans are expecting the Jets to contend for a Super Bowl.

As a result, the Jets Super Bowl odds have shortened by 52% and money has been pouring in on the Jets to win the Super Bowl since Monday, a day before Rodgers flew to New York to meet with the franchise.

As of this writing, the Jets Super Bowl odds have moved to +1200. On Monday, the Jets moved to +1600 and were just at +1400 yesterday.

Check out Super Bowl 2024 odds from the best NFL betting sites below.

NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +550 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +900 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals +900 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +900 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +900 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +1200 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +2000 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +2200 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +2200 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars +2200 BetOnline logo

NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Arrow to top