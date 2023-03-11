After an offseason filled with drama, the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes might be over.

The New York Jets are the frontrunners to land the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Before the trade is even official, the Jets odds to win the Super Bowl have been plummeting at the top online sportsbooks.

Since the rumors of Rodgers to the Jets initially surfaced, New York has moved to +1200 odds to win Super Bowl 2024 after opening at +2500 earlier last month.

Even though it’s not official yet, there seems to be a very good chance that Aaron Rodgers will be heading to the New York Jets for the upcoming NFL season.

It seems that both the Jets and Green Bay Packers have come to an agreement about the trade, however, the decision to go will ultimately be up to Rodgers.

According to the best online sportsbooks, Rodgers’ odds of going to New York have moved to -1000 odds. That implies that Rodgers has a 91% chance of taking his talents to the Big Apple.

The 4-time NFL MVP has been flirting with the idea of retiring for a few seasons but he still met with the Jets on Tuesday. Since the trade rumors began swirling, the Jets odds to win the Super Bowl and the AFC East have moved significantly.

The Jets hopes of winning the Super Bowl are about to come true if they can land Rodgers. The Jets opened with +2500 odds to win after putting together a strong defensive season under head coach Robert Saleh.

During the course of New York’s 2022 season, it was clear that the Jets needed a quarterback and adding a veteran signal caller became their main goal in the offseason. Now, after potentially acquiring Rodgers, most NFL fans are expecting the Jets to contend for a Super Bowl.

As a result, the Jets Super Bowl odds have shortened by 52% and money has been pouring in on the Jets to win the Super Bowl since Monday, a day before Rodgers flew to New York to meet with the franchise.

As of this writing, the Jets Super Bowl odds have moved to +1200. On Monday, the Jets moved to +1600 and were just at +1400 yesterday.

NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +550 Buffalo Bills +900 Cincinnati Bengals +900 Philadelphia Eagles +900 San Francisco 49ers +900 New York Jets +1200 Dallas Cowboys +2000 Baltimore Ravens +2200 Detroit Lions +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2200

