New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Cleveland when the New York Jets meet the Cleveland Browns in this AFC Conference matchup.

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Pick 1: Cleveland FH -3.5 points to cover the spread

Cleveland blew a 14-point lead but hung on for a 26-24 victory, while New York suffered a 24-9 home defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens

The Browns are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a losing road record, while the Jets are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games overall.

Our tip for Sundays clash is the Browns FH spread at -3.5 points.

Back Browns FH -3.5 points @ +102 With Bovada

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Pick 2: Cleveland -6 points to cover the spread

The Jets are without starting quarterback Zack Wilson and while replacement Joe Flacco performed admirably, they couldn’t find the end zone at home, and it won’t be any easier on the road against Cleveland.

The favorite is 10-1 ATS in their last 11 meetings, and we expect this same trend to continue this Sunday.

Our tip is to play the Cleveland -6 points in this Sunday NFL contest.

Cleveland -6 points @ -110 With Bovada

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Pick 3: 1st quarter game total over 7.5 points

The Jets defense isn’t very stout, and we expect the Browns ground game of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to run roughshod early and often.

The Over is 4-1 in Jets last 5 vs. a team with a winning record and the over is 5-1 in Browns last 6 games in September

Look for the Browns to get their offense going behind Chubb and Hunt, and we’ll likely see New York score a first half field goal.

1st quarter game total over 7.5 points @ +117 With Bovada

