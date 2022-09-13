NFL picks

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Author image
philnaessens
3 min read
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Cleveland when the New York Jets meet the Cleveland Browns in this AFC Conference matchup.

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Pick 1: Cleveland FH -3.5 points to cover the spread

Cleveland blew a 14-point lead but hung on for a 26-24 victory, while New York suffered a 24-9 home defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens

The Browns are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a losing road record, while the Jets are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games overall.

Our tip for Sundays clash is the Browns FH spread at -3.5 points.

Back Browns FH -3.5 points @ +102 With Bovada

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns  Pick 2: Cleveland -6 points to cover the spread

The Jets are without starting quarterback Zack Wilson and while replacement Joe Flacco performed admirably, they couldn’t find the end zone at home, and it won’t be any easier on the road against Cleveland. 

The favorite is 10-1 ATS in their last 11 meetings, and we expect this same trend to continue this Sunday.

Our tip is to play the Cleveland -6 points in this Sunday NFL contest. 

Cleveland -6 points @ -110 With Bovada

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Pick 3: 1st quarter game total over 7.5 points

The Jets defense isn’t very stout, and we expect the Browns ground game of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to run roughshod early and often. 

The Over is 4-1 in Jets last 5 vs. a team with a winning record and the over is 5-1 in Browns last 6 games in September

Look for the Browns to get their offense going behind Chubb and Hunt, and we’ll likely see New York score a first half field goal. 

1st quarter game total over 7.5 points @ +117 With Bovada

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Odds

Bet Money Line Play
New York Jets +205 New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Cleveland Browns -250 New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Topics  
NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
New York Giants Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Author image philnaessens  •  58min
NFL picks
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  2h
NFL picks
Houston Texans Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Get $1000 In Free Bets With The BetOnline NFL Promo Code for Week 2
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
NFL picks
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks: Best NFL Prop Bets For TNF
Author image nikhilkalro  •  5h
NFL picks
New York Giants Saquon Barkley on win: "It's just one game, to be honest"
Get $750 In Free Bets With The Bovada NFL Promo Code for Week 2
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
NFL picks
How to Bet on the NFL Preseason in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites
Get $750 In Free Bets With The Everygame NFL Betting Promo Code for Week 2
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
NFL picks
Denver Broncos
Get $750 In Free Bets With The Everygame NFL Promo Code for Broncos vs Seahawks
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 12 2022
More News
Arrow to top