New York Knicks Coaching Search: Will Jason Kidd Get The Job?

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd covers his arms.

After firing Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks are gathering a list of candidates to become the next head coach, with Dallas’ Jason Kidd garnering serious interest.

Knicks Interested In Speaking To Jason Kidd

Per Marc Stein, the Knicks plan to formally request the Dallas Mavericks to speak with Jason Kidd for their head coaching vacancy.

Kidd has been the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks since 2021. The Hall of Famer led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals a year ago.

It's unclear if the Mavericks will allow Kidd to speak with the Knicks. Kidd has two years remaining on his contract.

It’s unclear if the Mavericks will allow Kidd to speak with the Knicks. Kidd has two years remaining on his contract.

Kidd has a history with New York, having played his final season with the Knicks in 2012-2013. Kidd also interviewed for the Knicks’ head coaching job in 2020 before the organization went with Thibodeau.

The 52-year-old also served as a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets (2013-2014) and Milwaukee Bucks (2014-2018).

The Knicks might be interested in Kidd for his relationship with Jalen Brunson, the talented lefty who he coached for one season in Dallas.

Other Candidates For The Knicks’ Head Coaching Position

In the coming weeks, the Knicks plan to hold an extensive search to find their next head coach. Ideally, the team will hire someone before the NBA Draft on June 25.

Johnnie Bryant is one of the top assistants the Knicks will likely bring in for an interview. Bryant served as the Knicks’ associate head coach from 2020 to 2024 before departing for the same role with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bryant was a finalist for the head coaching position with the Phoenix Suns before the organization hired Jordan Ott.

Former head coaches Michael Malone and Mike Budenholzer may garner some interest. Jay Wright is always in the mix due to his ties to Villanova players, but he probably won’t unretire. Dan Hurley is also expected to remain at UConn.

Besides Kidd, the Knicks have some interest in Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

For the Knicks to acquire a head coach employed by another team, they would need to do it via trade. Unfortunately for the Knicks, they lack the majority of their future first-round picks due to the Mikal Bridges trade.

Knicks NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top