New York Knicks Coaching Search: Will Jason Kidd Get The Job?

After firing Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks are gathering a list of candidates to become the next head coach, with Dallas’ Jason Kidd garnering serious interest.

Knicks Interested In Speaking To Jason Kidd

My jam-packed latest on the Knicks' interest in Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: https://t.co/0LqiDllFEj pic.twitter.com/nHzzc5ExVl — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 6, 2025

Per Marc Stein, the Knicks plan to formally request the Dallas Mavericks to speak with Jason Kidd for their head coaching vacancy.

Kidd has been the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks since 2021. The Hall of Famer led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals a year ago.

This past season, Dallas general manager Nico Harrison and governor Patrick Dumont made significant changes to the roster, including a trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

It’s unclear if the Mavericks will allow Kidd to speak with the Knicks. Kidd has two years remaining on his contract.

Kidd has a history with New York, having played his final season with the Knicks in 2012-2013. Kidd also interviewed for the Knicks’ head coaching job in 2020 before the organization went with Thibodeau.

The 52-year-old also served as a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets (2013-2014) and Milwaukee Bucks (2014-2018).

The Knicks might be interested in Kidd for his relationship with Jalen Brunson, the talented lefty who he coached for one season in Dallas.

Jalen Brunson: "The relationship me & JKidd have is very unique. 1st thing he told me when I met him…'We gotta get you paid.' He did that" Jason Kidd: "Bruisin Brunson…Very lucky to be able to coach him…For him to go to New York, get paid, run his own team, I’m happy for him" pic.twitter.com/BtCBbV2lTm — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 5, 2025

Other Candidates For The Knicks’ Head Coaching Position

.@IanBegley reports that in addition to Jason Kidd, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka are two coaches under contract that the Knicks have "degrees of interest" in pic.twitter.com/NxFJ3dqEiN — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) June 6, 2025

In the coming weeks, the Knicks plan to hold an extensive search to find their next head coach. Ideally, the team will hire someone before the NBA Draft on June 25.

Johnnie Bryant is one of the top assistants the Knicks will likely bring in for an interview. Bryant served as the Knicks’ associate head coach from 2020 to 2024 before departing for the same role with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bryant was a finalist for the head coaching position with the Phoenix Suns before the organization hired Jordan Ott.

Former head coaches Michael Malone and Mike Budenholzer may garner some interest. Jay Wright is always in the mix due to his ties to Villanova players, but he probably won’t unretire. Dan Hurley is also expected to remain at UConn.

Besides Kidd, the Knicks have some interest in Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

For the Knicks to acquire a head coach employed by another team, they would need to do it via trade. Unfortunately for the Knicks, they lack the majority of their future first-round picks due to the Mikal Bridges trade.