New York Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau

The New York Knicks are officially parting ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau after falling to the Indiana Pacers in six games during the Eastern Conference Finals. The move comes as something of a surprise, especially given New York’s deep playoff run and the fact that Thibodeau led the team to back-to-back 50-win seasons—an achievement the franchise hadn’t seen since 1995.

“Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans,” team president Leon Rose said in a statement. “This pursuit led us to the decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we’ve decided to move in another direction. We can’t thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach. Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be part of our Knicks family, and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Thibodeau was hired ahead of the 2020–21 season and quickly helped return the Knicks to playoff contention. While some critics pointed to his heavy reliance on starters and their extended minutes, there’s no denying his role in reshaping the roster. Under his leadership, New York acquired key pieces like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges.

With a talented core still intact, the Knicks’ next move at head coach could determine whether they continue to build momentum—or take a step back.

What’s Next for the New York Knicks?

Replacing Tom Thibodeau will be no small task. However, the Knicks have several intriguing options as they look to take the next step toward an NBA title.

One of the most prominent names on the coaching market is Michael Malone. Malone enjoyed many successful seasons with the Denver Nuggets, including a championship run in 2023. As a New York native, Malone could be an attractive candidate for the organization.

Another potential option is former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. Known as an “overachiever,” Jenkins has a track record of getting the most out of young rosters. His ability to develop talent could prove especially valuable for a Knicks team with both star power and up-and-coming contributors.

The team may also look internally. Assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, could be a natural candidate for promotion. His close relationship with the team’s franchise player might offer a unique advantage in maintaining chemistry and continuity.

All in all, the New York Knicks have their work cut out for them as they decide on Tom Thibodeau’s successor.