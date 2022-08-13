New York- On most nights, the New York Mets are a team that prides themselves on their ability to do the little things correctly. SNY announcer Keith Hernandez has made a point of praising the Mets for their fundamentals, notably causing a social media stir this week when he said he asked the network not to call games involving the Philadelphia Phillies since their poor fundamental play annoyed him. The Phillies (63-49) got the last laugh tonight as they picked up a 2-1 win over the Mets (73-40) in a game where the home team made some key mistakes on fundamental plays.

Max Scherzer started for the Mets and ran into some trouble early as Bryson Stott led off the game with an opposite field double. Alec Bohm drove him in with a single two batters later to give the Phillies an early 1-0 lead. That would be all the damage the Phillies would muster against Scherzer, who scattered nine hits in seven innings of work while striking out six to lower his ERA to 1.93.

The Mets got their run back in the top of the second when Mark Canha delivered a sacrifice fly against Phillies’ starter Ranger Suarez to plate Pete Alonso and tie the game. That lone run would be all the Mets could muster against Suarez, who allowed just three hits and walked two while striking out four.

The game really turned in the bottom of the ninth inning when Starling Marte led off the frame with a double and advanced to third on a fly ball off the bat of Francisco Lindor. With first base open, the Phillies opted to walk Alonso to face pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach with one out. Vogelbach hit a shallow fly ball to left field but Marte tagged anyway to try and score the winning run. The throw home was perfect from Mark Vierling, who nailed Marte at the plate to send the game to extra innings.

The Phillies took advantage of the ghost runner rule against reliever Mychal Givens (L, 6-3), who induced a ground out to advance Stott to third before Bohm hit a sacrifice fly to right field. Marte actually made a tremendous throw home that beat Stott by a mile but Mets’ catcher Tomas Nido couldn’t handle a tough hop, allowing Stott to slide in with the go-ahead run. David Robertson successfully navigated his ghost runner in the bottom of the frame for the Phillies to record his 16th save of the year.

Player of the Game:

Today’s Player of the Game award goes to Phillies’ shortstop Bryston Stott. Stott went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored as he reached base four times against Scherzer.

Post Game Notes:

Eduardo Escobar and Jeff McNeil left the game early with injuries. Escobar had left side tightness and will undergo an MRI while McNeil suffered a laceration to the thumb on his throwing hand after an awkward collision with Phillies’ first baseman Rhys Hoskins. The Mets went 0-7 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base, notably failing to get a runner in from third base with less than two outs on three separate occasions. Seranthony Dominguez (W, 6-3) worked a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the win in relief for the Phillies. The Phillies have now won 14 of their past 17 games. The Mets’ six-game winning streak was snapped tonight.

What’s Next:

The Mets will look to bounce back and even their series with the Phillies tomorrow night. Right-hander Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets while the Phillies will counter with righty Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.