New York Mets Finalize Their Rotation, DFA Darren Ruf

Bob Harvey
Lefthander David Peterson has won the final spot in the Mets’ rotation over righty Tylor Megill who was sent down to Triple-A.

The 27-year-old Peterson fired a dozen scoreless frames this season and gave up just one hit. His control was a problem though as he issued eight walks. Megill had control issues too surrendering 13 free passes in 17 innings. He also allowed 10 runs (seven earned) on 14 hits during Grapefruit League play.

Ruf Goes Down

The Mets designated Darin Ruf for assignment after the veteran right hand hitter had a mostly unproductive run during his time in New York.

Ruf hit just .152/.216/.197 with zero home runs and three doubles after the Mets traded four players — including J.D. Davis and Thomas Szapucki — to the San Francisco Giants for him at last season’s trade deadline.

It was a rough spring training for Ruf

His struggles continued in exhibition play where he hit under .200 and did not have a single home run. His last home run in any capacity came on July 24, 2022 when he was still on the Giants.

Ruf will earn $3 million this season with his contract including a team option for $3.5 million for the 2024 season. If the Mets don’t trade Ruf, they will be on the hook for his full salary.

Ruf’s departure is good news for at least one player. Speedster Tim Locastro will make the Mets’ 26-man roster for Opening Day. It’s believed that the rule change calling for larger bases helped Locastro’s cause.

Rookies could benefit too with Ruf gone

With Ruf off the roster, the Mets could call up Brett Baty or Mark Vientos, two young players the club is very high on. Both players were sent down to Triple A on Saturday.

Vientos could serve as a right-handed DH, and Baty could be the regular third baseman with Eduardo Escobar transitioning into a part-time role of being the righty DH and utility infielder.

As far as who the Mets might use as DH on opening day, from the right side, is veteran outfielder Tommy Pham who slashed .273/.338/.446 against left-handers in 2022.

News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
