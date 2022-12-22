New York Mets trade James McCann to Baltimore Orioles

It looked as if James McCann‘s days were numbered after the New York Mets signed Omar Narvaez to a two-year deal with an opt-out after the first season. The Mets ended up sending McCann out of town quickly, completing a trade last night to send the veteran catcher to the Baltimore Orioles for a Player To Be Named Later, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

McCann, who the Mets signed to a four-year deal worth $40 million prior to the 2021 season, was largely a disappointment for the team. 2022 saw McCann battle through various injuries to hit just .195 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 61 games. The trade is essentially a dump for the Mets, who are paying $19 million of the $24 million still owed to McCann to have Baltimore take him off their 40-man roster.

The move allows McCann to get a fresh start with the Orioles, who plan to have him split time behind the plate with top catching prospect Adley Rutschman, and re-opens the door for the Mets to carry Francisco Alvarez on the Opening Day roster if they so choose. If Alvarez is not ready, however, the team can roll with the platoon of Narvaez and Tomas Nido while Alvarez plays every day with AAA Syracuse and works on his defense.

The Mets also made another minor signing on Wednesday night when they added infielder Danny Mendick on a one-year deal. Mendick, 29, hit .289 with three home runs and 15 RBIs for the Chicago White Sox in 2022 before getting non-tendered after suffering an ACL injury in June. The Mets will pay Mendick $1 million and have him under club control through the 2026 season. This move is designed to improve the Mets’ depth on the 40-man roster as the team had to cycle through the likes of Yolmer Sanchez and Devon Marrero last season when injuries struck late in the summer.