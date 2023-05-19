The second jewel of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes is up for grabs in Baltimore, Maryland this weekend. Find New York Post’s Preakness Stakes 2023 picks and predictions below.

There will be seven horses racing at the Preakness Stakes this weekend and the New York Post has released their picks for the event, including a horse with +2000 odds to win the race. With more than half the field scratched, the colt should have a “clean trip” on Sunday making the race tighter than ever.

Here are New York Post’s Preakness Stakes 2023 picks. Scroll down below to learn more about each horse and why they will have money on a few long shots on Saturday.

Like most of the biggest media outlets, the New York Post released their Preakness Stakes predictions, including placement for all seven colts. Instead of taking the Kentucky Derby Mage, who they have coming second, the New York Post selects Perform to win on Saturday.

Going against the grain, Perform has been one of the most looked-at colts after First Mission was scratched on Friday.

For a full breakdown of the New York Post’s Preakness Stakes picks, scroll down below.

Perform (+2000)

The colt has done well lately and comes into the 2023 Preakness Stakes in great form. After dropping his first five races, Perform has won two straight. Like Mage, he’s sired by Good Magic and has proven that he has the stamina to run long distances.

Since First Mission was scratched on Friday, Perform was chosen by the New York Post as the 2023 Preakness Stakes winner.

Mage (-140)

The current Kentucky Derby winner, Mage rallied from more than a dozen lengths back to win the Run for the Roses at +1600. Now, the colt is the overwhelming favorite at the Preakness Stakes. The horse is in a class of his own in a field of seven and after posting a career-best 104 Equibase Speed Figure at Churchill Downs, he looks like the horse to beat at Pimlico Race Course.

While NYRA will be backing Mage with hopes of the Triple Crown, the Post believes he’ll be coming in second this weekend.

National Treasure(+260)

After serving his suspension, Bob Baffert makes his return at the Preakness Stakes with National Treasure. Baffert is a seven-time Preakness Stakes winner and it’ll be hard to count him out.

The race is expected to be at a slower pace with only seven horses racing the field, which might give National Treasure and John Velasquez the lead from the first post position. Despite the inside track, the New York Post sees National Treasure coming in third with the colt running out of gas late in the race.

