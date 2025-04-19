NHL News and Rumors

New York Rangers fire head coach Peter Laviolette

Jeremy Freeborn
The 2024-25 National Hockey League regular season is now complete with the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning on Saturday. There was significant news in the hockey world today, just hours before the playoffs are set to begin. The news here was no surprise at all, as the New York Rangers fired head coach Peter Laviolette of Franklin, Massachusetts.

Did not meet expectations

The Rangers were supposed to be Stanley Cup contenders this season. Last season they won the Presidents’ Trophy with 114 points, and reached the Eastern Conference Finals before losing in six games to the Florida Panthers.

However, this year, the Rangers had a 29 point drop in the standings. They posted a record of 39 wins, 36 regulation losses and seven losses in extra time for 85 points. The Rangers also scored 26 fewer goals this season compared to last, and gave up 26 more goals than last year. As a result, the Rangers were not postseason bound. They dropped 10 places in the Eastern Conference standings as they dropped from first to 11th.

The fact that the Rangers did not make the postseason was surprising to many based on the amount of fire power on the entire roster. When analyzing the statistics, it was stunning to see that Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad was a -22 after being a +15 last season.

Phil Housley also fired

Rangers assistant coach Phil Housley was also relieved of his duties. Housley had been an associate coach for the Rangers over the last two seasons.

Other interesting statistics

All National Hockey League teams that play in New York state did not make the playoffs this season. The New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres were not postseason bound either. In another interesting tidbit, it was the first time ever that all four American original six teams did not qualify for the playoffs. The Rangers were joined by the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins.

NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
