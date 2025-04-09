NHL News and Rumors

New York Rangers Playoff Chances Drop To 8% With Only Five Games Left

Gia Nguyen
​As the 2024-25 NHL regular season nears its conclusion, the New York Rangers find themselves in a precarious position regarding their playoff aspirations. With a record of 36-34-7, the Rangers are currently six points behind the Montreal Canadiens, who hold the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. With only five games remaining, the Rangers’ chances of making the postseason are slim, and they no longer control their own destiny.​

What Are The Rangers Chances To Make The NHL Playoffs?

Statistical models reflect the Rangers’ dwindling playoff hopes. MoneyPuck’s analytics assign the Rangers an 8.4% chance of securing a postseason berth. Similarly, ESPN’s projections from earlier this week placed the Rangers’ playoff probability at 19.0%, highlighting the challenging path ahead. ​

What Happened To The NY Rangers This Season?

Several factors have contributed to the Rangers’ disappointing season. A significant decline in comeback victories has been notable; after achieving 28 comeback wins in the previous season, the Rangers have managed only 15 this year and have not secured a single win when trailing by two goals. This lack of resilience was evident in their recent 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, where they failed to recover after conceding three quick goals. 

Power Play Struggling To Make A Difference

Offensive struggles have also plagued the team. Key players such as Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad have experienced diminished production, and the power play unit ranks 27th in the league with a 17.4% success rate. These issues have been compounded by inconsistent performances and an inability to maintain momentum throughout the season.​

Tough Remaining Schedule

The Rangers’ remaining schedule presents further challenges. They are set to face the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and conclude the season against the Lightning. In contrast, the Canadiens have a comparatively easier schedule, with upcoming games against the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, and Hurricanes. This disparity in remaining opponents makes it even more difficult for the Rangers to close the gap in the standings.​

On The Wrong Side Of History

Historically, the Rangers are at risk of making unwanted history. Should they fail to qualify for the playoffs, they would become only the fourth Presidents’ Trophy winner to miss the postseason the following year. This potential outcome underscores the magnitude of their decline this season.​

Positive Takeaways From A Disappointing Season

Despite these challenges, there have been some positive developments. The reformed fourth line, featuring Matt Rempe, Jonny Brodzinski, and Brennan Othmann, has shown promise, providing depth and energy to the lineup. However, these bright spots have been overshadowed by the team’s overall struggles. ​

In summary, the New York Rangers face a daunting task in their pursuit of a playoff spot. With a minimal percentage chance of making the postseason, they must win all their remaining games and rely on favorable outcomes from other teams. While not mathematically eliminated, the odds are stacked against them, and significant improvements would be required to defy expectations and secure a place in the playoffs.

 

NHL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
