New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning – Betting Odds and Best Bets

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Finals will be played On Thursday between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden in New York. Currently, the series is tied at 2-2. Both sides have won both games on their home ice.

Lightning vs Rangers – Game Information

📊 Records: Rangers(52-24-6), Lightning(51-23-8)

Lightning vs Rangers Odds

Both teams have managed to play extremely well on their home ice, which is why these odds are somewhat interesting. The New York Rangers are currently 8-1 on their home ice and that trend can certainly continue on Thursday.

Lightning vs Rangers News

This is undoubtedly the biggest game of the series. Whoever ends up winning game 5 has a legitimate chance of making it to the Stanley Cup finals. Although game 5 won’t be a deciding match, it is certainly going to feel like one to both sides.

Lightning vs Rangers Preview

Tampa Bay will travel to New York on Thursday night for a battle versus the Rangers. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Rangers vs Lightning preview below.

Rangers Looking To Stay Hot At Home

The New York Rangers’ performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been nothing short of remarkable. Some expected the Rangers to be a team that could come out of the Eastern Conference, but what they have accomplished has also shocked many.

Igor Shesterkin will have to play considerably better if the New York Rangers are to win this game. The Rangers will have to score the puck at a higher clip than they have in recent games, but he also cannot allow four or more goals.

Biggest Game Of The Year For Tampa Bay

One thing to keep in mind here for the Tampa Bay Lightning is that they have not managed to play great hockey away from their home ice. Although it is only an eight-game sample size, Tampa Bay is currently 4-4 away from the Amelie Arena. If they want a chance to win this series, they are going to have to at least win one game on the road. They might be facing the most difficult test that they have yet in the postseason considering that Madison Square Garden is arguably the best sports venue in the world.

However, the Lightning do have a ton of postseason experience and that should come back to be valuable for them. In their most recent game, Tampa Bay was able to pull off a 4-1 victory. With three points, Ondrej Palat led the way for Tampa Bay. Seven Lightning players scored at least one point.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Rangers Trends

8-1 record in home games this playoff.

5-1 in their last 6 playoff games as a home underdog.

Lightning Trends

6-1 record in their last 7 games following a win.

4-4 record in away games this playoff.

Free NHL Picks — Lightning vs Rangers

With this game being played on the New York Rangers’ home ice, and the Rangers winning eight of their last nine games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on their home ice, it seems to be a good moment to back them with plus odds. When the Rangers play on their home ice, they can put the puck in the net at a high level, and Igor Shesterkin should be able to keep the ball out of the net on Thursday.

