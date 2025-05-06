Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls reportedly hold a ‘strong interest’ in signing former Premier League winner Jamie Vardy amid his impending departure from Leicester City.

New York Red Bulls Interested In Signing Jamie Vardy

Could Jamie Vardy be on his way to the United States? According to reports, 2024 MLS Cup runners-up New York Red Bulls are interested in signing the former England international on a free transfer this summer.

Vardy announced in late April that he’d be departing Leicester City after 13 memorable years at the King Power, having played a talismanic role in their Premier League and FA Cup-winning seasons in 2015/16 and 2020/21.

Fichajes reports that the Red Bulls have ‘shown a strong interest’ in signing the 38-year-old upon the expiry of his contract, as they look to sign a recognizable face for their project, as well as to enhance their on-field performance.

They will likely face competition for the veteran’s signature however, as newly promoted duo Leeds United and Burnley are also said to be interested in landing the 2019/20 English top-flight Golden Boot winner.

Moves to the Whites or to the Clarets may well be seen as more preferable options for Vardy too, as several outlets have reported that he believes that he still has plenty to offer in the Premier League.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham have also been touted as a potential destination, although a move to the Championship seems unlikely at this stage. Rangers and Celtic have been linked with moves too.

Vardy Departs Leicester As A Premier League Icon

Despite not making his Premier League debut until the age of 27, Vardy departs the Foxes as a true great of the division, having netted 144 goals and provided plenty of iconic moments across 340 appearances.

The striker is 14th in the all-time league top goalscorer list, level with former Arsenal and Manchester United star Robin Van Persie. He added his latest goal in Leicester’s 2-0 win over Southampton over the weekend.

It seems unlikely that he’ll be able to rise any higher in the list before the end of the campaign, as he has just three games remaining and is two goals behind 13th place Teddy Sheringham, while he is 18 goals adrift of the top 10.

During his time in the East Midlands, Vardy has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, a Community Shield and two EFL Championship titles, and he’ll be remembered by most as one of the best strikers of his generation.