Newell’s Old Boys President Ignacio Astore has confirmed that the Argentine club are ‘working towards’ signing Inter Miami star Lionel Messi in the future.

With Lionel Messi approaching the final few months of his Inter Miami contract, his former club, Newell’s Old Boys, have expressed their interest in bringing him back to the club.

Messi spent five years with the Argentine outfit between 1995 and 2000 before moving to Spain to join Barcelona, where he spent the next 21 years of his career. A brief two-year stint with French giants Paris Saint-Germain followed, and he then completed his move to the United States to link up with David Beckham and co. in Miami.

His current deal with the Herons is due to expire at the end of 2025, and despite there being uncertainty over his long-term future in the U.S., he is expected to extend his stay at Chase Stadium until at least the 2026 World Cup.

Beyond that, it is unknown what Messi’s future holds, but Newell’s President Ignacio Astore has made it clear that he would love to welcome the 37-year-old back to his boyhood club to close out his illustrious career.

Newell’s Old Boys ‘Working Towards’ Signing Lionel Messi

Speaking to Argentine outlet Cadena 3, Astore said: “The institution will always want Messi, even if it’s just one tournament, eight matches, six, four, one match… to play it in a Newell’s jersey. That’s the reality. And we always work towards that. The points have to be found.

“We have to see if Messi doesn’t have an exit clause, a specific contract, we have to see if the Messi family’s conditions can be met, due to school issues, due to 27 million issues that sometimes don’t depend on the player.

“For now, he’s far away. I have a good relationship with his family, but not with him. Right now, it’s difficult.

“That doesn’t mean that one day it won’t be difficult and it will be easier to bring him. It doesn’t depend on his desire. He’ll probably want to come. When he can, he goes out with the shirt, his son…

“It also depends on Messi’s commitments.”

Up next for Messi, he and his Inter Miami side are in action against Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union. The Herons head into the tie in poor form, having won just one of their last seven.

The Argentina captain made his frustrations known following a 3-0 defeat to Orlando last time out, stating that MLS chiefs need to investigate the referee ‘issue’ in the league, claiming that a match official ‘didn’t know the rules’.