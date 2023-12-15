The Los Angeles Chargers need a new head coach after firing Brandon Staley. Who will become the next head coach in Los Angeles? Below, we explore the odds for the next Chargers head coach.
Chargers Fire Brandon Staley
Following a historic loss to their division-rival Raiders, the Chargers fired HC Brandon Staley.
The move that some expected after the Chargers' playoff collapse in Jacksonville last January now has been made some 11 months later.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2023
The Chargers (5-9) fired Staley after Los Angeles’ 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The team also dismissed general manager Tom Telesco.
In two and a half seasons, Staley went 24-24, with one playoff appearance. Rumors of Staley’s dismissal began in January 2023 after the Chargers blew a 27-point lead and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30 in the NFC Wild Card.
Outside linebackers coach Giff Smith has been named the interim coach, while JoJo Wooden, the Chargers’ director of player personnel, will become the interim general manager.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 15, 2023
Next Chargers Head Coach Odds
Bill Belichick is the favorite to take over as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers next year.

— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 15, 2023
With Staley out, who will become the next Chargers head coach?
BetOnline lists Bill Belichick (+300) as the favorite to become the next head coach of the Chargers. Reports have surfaced that the Belichick and the Patriots may go their separate ways in the offseason.
Los Angeles already has the quarterback in place with Justin Herbert. Pairing Herber with Belichick could potentially end the Chargers postseason problems.
Frank Smith (+400) is another favorite to land the job in Los Angeles. Smith is the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins and their number-one-ranked offense.
Other names to keep an eye on include Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (+500), Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (+600), and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (+900).
Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next Chargers head coach.
|Next Chargers Head Coach Odds
|Odds
|Play
|Bill Belichick
|+300
|Frank Smith
|+400
|Kellen Moore
|+500
|Ben Johnson
|+600
|Bobby Slowik
|+800
|Jim Harbaugh
|+900
|Eric Bieniemy
|+1000
|Ryan Day
|+1200
|Brian Flores
|+1400
|Jerod Mayo
|+1600
|Lincoln Riley
|+1600
|Dan Quinn
|+1800
|Brian Johnson
|+2000
|Raheem Morris
|+2000
|Deion Sanders
|+4000
|Philip Rivers
|+10000