The Los Angeles Chargers need a new head coach after firing Brandon Staley. Who will become the next head coach in Los Angeles? Below, we explore the odds for the next Chargers head coach.

Chargers Fire Brandon Staley

Following a historic loss to their division-rival Raiders, the Chargers fired HC Brandon Staley. The move that some expected after the Chargers’ playoff collapse in Jacksonville last January now has been made some 11 months later. pic.twitter.com/w6XtstXAHk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2023

The Chargers (5-9) fired Staley after Los Angeles’ 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The team also dismissed general manager Tom Telesco.

In two and a half seasons, Staley went 24-24, with one playoff appearance. Rumors of Staley’s dismissal began in January 2023 after the Chargers blew a 27-point lead and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30 in the NFC Wild Card.

Outside linebackers coach Giff Smith has been named the interim coach, while JoJo Wooden, the Chargers’ director of player personnel, will become the interim general manager.

Next Chargers Head Coach Odds

Bill Belichick is the favorite to take over as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers next year. 👉 https://t.co/gyVzPynFTT pic.twitter.com/XFuONnHC8w — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 15, 2023

With Staley out, who will become the next Chargers head coach?

BetOnline lists Bill Belichick (+300) as the favorite to become the next head coach of the Chargers. Reports have surfaced that the Belichick and the Patriots may go their separate ways in the offseason.

Los Angeles already has the quarterback in place with Justin Herbert. Pairing Herber with Belichick could potentially end the Chargers postseason problems.

Frank Smith (+400) is another favorite to land the job in Los Angeles. Smith is the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins and their number-one-ranked offense.

Other names to keep an eye on include Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (+500), Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (+600), and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (+900).

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next Chargers head coach.

Next Chargers Head Coach Odds Odds Play Bill Belichick +300 Frank Smith +400 Kellen Moore +500 Ben Johnson +600 Bobby Slowik +800 Jim Harbaugh +900 Eric Bieniemy +1000 Ryan Day +1200 Brian Flores +1400 Jerod Mayo +1600 Lincoln Riley +1600 Dan Quinn +1800 Brian Johnson +2000 Raheem Morris +2000 Deion Sanders +4000 Philip Rivers +10000