Next Chargers Head Coach Odds: Bill Belichick Is The Favorite To Land Job

Dan Girolamo
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

The Los Angeles Chargers need a new head coach after firing Brandon Staley. Who will become the next head coach in Los Angeles? Below, we explore the odds for the next Chargers head coach.

Chargers Fire Brandon Staley

The Chargers (5-9) fired Staley after Los Angeles’ 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The team also dismissed general manager Tom Telesco.

In two and a half seasons, Staley went 24-24, with one playoff appearance. Rumors of Staley’s dismissal began in January 2023 after the Chargers blew a 27-point lead and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30 in the NFC Wild Card.

Outside linebackers coach Giff Smith has been named the interim coach, while JoJo Wooden, the Chargers’ director of player personnel, will become the interim general manager.

Next Chargers Head Coach Odds

With Staley out, who will become the next Chargers head coach?

BetOnline lists Bill Belichick (+300) as the favorite to become the next head coach of the Chargers. Reports have surfaced that the Belichick and the Patriots may go their separate ways in the offseason.

Los Angeles already has the quarterback in place with Justin Herbert. Pairing Herber with Belichick could potentially end the Chargers postseason problems.

Frank Smith (+400) is another favorite to land the job in Los Angeles. Smith is the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins and their number-one-ranked offense.

Other names to keep an eye on include Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (+500), Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (+600), and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (+900).

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next Chargers head coach.

Next Chargers Head Coach Odds Odds Play
Bill Belichick +300 BetOnline logo
Frank Smith +400 BetOnline logo
Kellen Moore +500 BetOnline logo
Ben Johnson +600 BetOnline logo
Bobby Slowik +800 BetOnline logo
Jim Harbaugh +900 BetOnline logo
Eric Bieniemy +1000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Day +1200 BetOnline logo
Brian Flores +1400 BetOnline logo
Jerod Mayo +1600 BetOnline logo
Lincoln Riley +1600 BetOnline logo
Dan Quinn +1800 BetOnline logo
Brian Johnson +2000 BetOnline logo
Raheem Morris +2000 BetOnline logo
Deion Sanders +4000 BetOnline logo
Philip Rivers +10000 BetOnline logo
Topics  
Chargers NFL News and Rumors
