Next Chargers Head Coach Odds: Jim Harbaugh Listed As Massive Favorite To Land Job

Dan Girolamo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for their next head coach after firing Brandon Staley. One candidate has leaped to the top of the list. Who will become the next head coach in Los Angeles? Below, we explore the odds for the next Chargers head coach.

Jim Harbaugh Listed As Massive Favorite To Become Chargers’ Head Coach

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (-500) is now a massive favorite (via BetOnline) to become the Chargers’ next head coach.

Harbaugh completed his interview with the Chargers on Jan. 15. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a decision on Harbaugh to the Chargers is “not expected to be imminent for either side.” The Chargers are still going to interview other head coaching candidates.

Harbaugh is also keeping his options open. The Michigan coach recently completed an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching position.

Harbaugh is coming off a perfect 15-0 season with the Michigan Wolverines, which ended with a National Championship. Harbaugh previously spent four seasons in the NFL as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014), reaching three NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.

Next Chargers Head Coach Odds: Other Candidates

Harbaugh is not the only candidate for the Chargers’ head coaching position.

In the last week, the Chargers have interviewed Giff Smith, Kellen Moore, Patrick Graham, Todd Monken, Steve Wilks, Mike Macdonald, Leslie Frazier, and Brian Callahan for their head coaching position.

Despite the large pool of candidates, BetOnline lists Dan Quinn (+500) second behind Harbaugh.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next Chargers head coach.

Next Chargers Head Coach Odds Play
Jim Harbaugh  -500 BetOnline logo
Dan Quinn  +500 BetOnline logo
Ben Johnson  +700 BetOnline logo
Bill Belichick +1000 BetOnline logo
Eric Bieniemy  +1400 BetOnline logo
Todd Monken +1600 BetOnline logo
Mike Vrabel +1800 BetOnline logo
Steve Wilks +2000 BetOnline logo
Giff Smith +2500 BetOnline logo
Mike MacDonald +2500 BetOnline logo
Aaron Glenn +2500 BetOnline logo
Brian Callahan +2500 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Chargers NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
