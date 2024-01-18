The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for their next head coach after firing Brandon Staley. One candidate has leaped to the top of the list. Who will become the next head coach in Los Angeles? Below, we explore the odds for the next Chargers head coach.

Jim Harbaugh Listed As Massive Favorite To Become Chargers’ Head Coach

we’ve completed an interview with Jim Harbaugh for head coach → https://t.co/1Dza5nXsik pic.twitter.com/xdkMVhlepS — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 15, 2024

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (-500) is now a massive favorite (via BetOnline) to become the Chargers’ next head coach.

Harbaugh completed his interview with the Chargers on Jan. 15. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a decision on Harbaugh to the Chargers is “not expected to be imminent for either side.” The Chargers are still going to interview other head coaching candidates.

Harbaugh is also keeping his options open. The Michigan coach recently completed an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching position.

Harbaugh is coming off a perfect 15-0 season with the Michigan Wolverines, which ended with a National Championship. Harbaugh previously spent four seasons in the NFL as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014), reaching three NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.

We have interviewed Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 17, 2024

Next Chargers Head Coach Odds: Other Candidates

Despite interviewing with the Falcons, @betonline_ag odds indicate that Jim Harbaugh will likely be the next HC of the Chargers: Jim Harbaugh (-500)

Dan Quinn (+500)

Ben Johnson (+700)

Bill Belichick (10/1)

Eric Bieniemy (14/1)

Todd Monken (16/1)

Mike Vrabel (18/1)

Steve Wilks… https://t.co/wbZDuOiCBG — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 17, 2024

Harbaugh is not the only candidate for the Chargers’ head coaching position.

In the last week, the Chargers have interviewed Giff Smith, Kellen Moore, Patrick Graham, Todd Monken, Steve Wilks, Mike Macdonald, Leslie Frazier, and Brian Callahan for their head coaching position.

Despite the large pool of candidates, BetOnline lists Dan Quinn (+500) second behind Harbaugh.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next Chargers head coach.

Next Chargers Head Coach Odds Play Jim Harbaugh -500 Dan Quinn +500 Ben Johnson +700 Bill Belichick +1000 Eric Bieniemy +1400 Todd Monken +1600 Mike Vrabel +1800 Steve Wilks +2000 Giff Smith +2500 Mike MacDonald +2500 Aaron Glenn +2500 Brian Callahan +2500

