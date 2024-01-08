The Washington Commanders have begun the search for a new head coach after firing Ron Rivera. Who will become the next head coach of the Washington Commanders? Below, we explore the odds for the next Commanders’ head coach.

Washington Commanders Fire Ron Rivera

Sources: The #Commanders are moving on from coach Ron Rivera after four seasons, as owner Josh Harris informed him of his fate just now. Washington heads in a new direction.



The expected move now official. pic.twitter.com/q7gIPHO3ZT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2024

After four seasons, the Commanders fired Rivera on Monday morning following Washington’s 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. The Commanders finished the 2023 campaign with a record of 4-13.

Under Rivera, the Commanders had an overall record of 26-40-1. The Commanders never finished above .500 under Rivera. However, Washington won the NFC East with a record of 7-9. The Commanders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris has hired former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to assist in the search for a new head of football operations and a head coach.

Next Commanders Head Coach Odds

ESPN Reporting with @AdamSchefter: In a sweeping overhaul, Commanders owner Josh Harris has hired two prominent executives – former Warriors GM Bob Myers and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman – to assist his group in searches for a new head of football operations and coach. pic.twitter.com/7UFB3qrRZl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2024

With Rivera out, who will be the Commanders’ next head coach?

Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (+400) is the favorite to become the next head coach of the Commanders. Bieniemy is coming off his first season in Washington as the offensive coordinator. Bieniemy previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs (2018–2022), where he won two Super Bowls.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (+500) is behind Bienimey with the second-best odds. Belichick is currently under contract with the Patriots, meaning a team would have to trade for his service if he’s not fired.

Ben Johnson (+500), Bobby Slowik (+600), and Dan Quinn (+800) round out the top five for candidates with the best odds.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Commanders.

Next Commanders Head Coach Odds Odds Play Eric Bieniemy +400 Bill Belichick +500 Ben Johnson +500 Bobby Slowik +600 Dan Quinn +800 Jim Harbaugh +900 Shane Waldron +1000 Mike MacDonald +1000 Frank Smith +1100 Antonio Pierce +1200 Brian Flores +1200 Raheem Morris +1200 Kellen Moore +1400 Mike Tomlin +3300 Arthur Smith +4000

