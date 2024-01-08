NFL News and Rumors

Next Commanders Head Coach Odds: Eric Bieniemy, Bill Belichick Top List

Dan Girolamo
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

The Washington Commanders have begun the search for a new head coach after firing Ron Rivera. Who will become the next head coach of the Washington Commanders? Below, we explore the odds for the next Commanders’ head coach.

Washington Commanders Fire Ron Rivera

After four seasons, the Commanders fired Rivera on Monday morning following Washington’s 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. The Commanders finished the 2023 campaign with a record of 4-13.

Under Rivera, the Commanders had an overall record of 26-40-1. The Commanders never finished above .500 under Rivera. However, Washington won the NFC East with a record of 7-9. The Commanders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris has hired former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to assist in the search for a new head of football operations and a head coach.

Next Commanders Head Coach Odds

With Rivera out, who will be the Commanders’ next head coach?

Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (+400) is the favorite to become the next head coach of the Commanders. Bieniemy is coming off his first season in Washington as the offensive coordinator. Bieniemy previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs (2018–2022), where he won two Super Bowls.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (+500) is behind Bienimey with the second-best odds. Belichick is currently under contract with the Patriots, meaning a team would have to trade for his service if he’s not fired.

Ben Johnson (+500), Bobby Slowik (+600), and Dan Quinn (+800) round out the top five for candidates with the best odds.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Commanders.

Next Commanders Head Coach Odds Odds Play
Eric Bieniemy +400 BetOnline logo
Bill Belichick +500 BetOnline logo
Ben Johnson +500 BetOnline logo
Bobby Slowik +600 BetOnline logo
Dan Quinn +800 BetOnline logo
Jim Harbaugh +900 BetOnline logo
Shane Waldron +1000 BetOnline logo
Mike MacDonald +1000 BetOnline logo
Frank Smith +1100 BetOnline logo
Antonio Pierce +1200 BetOnline logo
Brian Flores +1200 BetOnline logo
Raheem Morris +1200 BetOnline logo
Kellen Moore +1400 BetOnline logo
Mike Tomlin +3300 BetOnline logo
 Arthur Smith +4000 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Commanders NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

