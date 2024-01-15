NFL News and Rumors

Next Cowboys Head Coach Odds If Mike McCarthy Is Fired: Bill Belichick The Clear Frontrunner

Dan Girolamo
New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick holds a press conference

After a 12-5 season, the Dallas Cowboys were unceremoniously eliminated from the NFL Playoffs with a 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. If Mike McCarthy is fired, who will coach the team? Below, we explore the odds for the next Cowboys head coach if McCarthy is fired.

Dallas Cowboys Lose Wild Card Game To Green Bay Packers

The Packers went to Dallas and smoked the Cowboys in Jerryworld. The final score is misleading because this never felt like a two-possession game.

In his first career playoff start, quarterback Jordan Love was sensational, completing 16 of 21 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns with a 157.2 passer rating, a new single-game Packers postseason record.

The turning point came late in the second quarter. With the Packers up 20-0, Packers safety Darnell Savage Jr. intercepted off Dak Prescott and returned it to the house for a pick-six, putting the Packers up 27-0.

On paper, Prescott’s numbers look good: 41 of 60, 403 yards, and three touchdowns. However, numbers can lie, as Prescott looked off in the first half, especially with his connection to CeeDee Lamb. Prescott threw two costly interceptions that led to Packers touchdowns.

The Dallas defense was a complete no-show. Love picked apart the Cowboys’ secondary, but the Packers’ running game pushed Dallas around. The Packers finished with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns, all by Aaron Jones.

Next Cowboys Head Coach Odds If Mike McCarthy Is Fired

With the Cowboys’ loss, rumors that Jerry Jones will fire McCarthy are gaining traction. If McCarthy is fired, who will be the next Cowboys head coach?

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick (-175) is the favorite to become the next coach if Jones moves on from McCarthy. With six Super Bowl victories in nine appearances, Belichick could be the man to bring the Cowboys back to the NFC Championship for the first time since the 1995 season.

After Belichick, a trio of names – Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+550), former Tennesee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (+600), and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (+650) – have been linked to the Cowboys’ head coaching job.

Keep an eye on Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (+800), who will receive multiple head coaching interviews this offseason from other teams.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Cowboys if McCarthy is fired.

Next Cowboys Head Coach Odds Play
Bill Belichick -175 BetOnline logo
Bobby Slowik +550 BetOnline logo
Mike Vrabel +600 BetOnline logo
Jim Harbaugh  +650 BetOnline logo
Dan Quinn +800 BetOnline logo
Raheem Morris  +900 BetOnline logo
Kellen Moore +1200 BetOnline logo
Ben Johnson  +1200 BetOnline logo
Pete Carroll  +2000 BetOnline logo
Todd Monken  +2000 BetOnline logo
Mike MacDonald  +2000 BetOnline logo
Deion Sanders  +3300 BetOnline logo
Eric Bieniemy  +3300 BetOnline logo
Mike Kafka +3300 BetOnline logo
Frank Smith  +3300 BetOnline logo
Brian Callahan +3300 BetOnline logo
Antonio Pierce +3300 BetOnline logo
Steve Wilks  +3300 BetOnline logo
Aaron Glenn  +3300 BetOnline logo
Jim Schwartz +4000 BetOnline logo
Mike LaFleur +4000 BetOnline logo
Brian Flores +4000 BetOnline logo
Tony Romo +4000 BetOnline logo
Steve Sarkisian +5000 BetOnline logo
Ron Rivera +5000 BetOnline logo
Nick Saban +5000 BetOnline logo
Dave Canales +6600 BetOnline logo
Patrick Graham +6600 BetOnline logo
Jimmy Johnson +10000 BetOnline logo
Jerry Jones +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

