After a 12-5 season, the Dallas Cowboys were unceremoniously eliminated from the NFL Playoffs with a 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. If Mike McCarthy is fired, who will coach the team? Below, we explore the odds for the next Cowboys head coach if McCarthy is fired.

Dallas Cowboys Lose Wild Card Game To Green Bay Packers

The Packers went to Dallas and smoked the Cowboys in Jerryworld. The final score is misleading because this never felt like a two-possession game.

In his first career playoff start, quarterback Jordan Love was sensational, completing 16 of 21 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns with a 157.2 passer rating, a new single-game Packers postseason record.

The turning point came late in the second quarter. With the Packers up 20-0, Packers safety Darnell Savage Jr. intercepted off Dak Prescott and returned it to the house for a pick-six, putting the Packers up 27-0.

On paper, Prescott’s numbers look good: 41 of 60, 403 yards, and three touchdowns. However, numbers can lie, as Prescott looked off in the first half, especially with his connection to CeeDee Lamb. Prescott threw two costly interceptions that led to Packers touchdowns.

The Dallas defense was a complete no-show. Love picked apart the Cowboys’ secondary, but the Packers’ running game pushed Dallas around. The Packers finished with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns, all by Aaron Jones.

Next Cowboys Head Coach Odds If Mike McCarthy Is Fired

Bill Belichick coming out of the Cowboys tunnel after Mike McCarthy is fired at halftime pic.twitter.com/Y4ohmwBzlF — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 14, 2024

With the Cowboys’ loss, rumors that Jerry Jones will fire McCarthy are gaining traction. If McCarthy is fired, who will be the next Cowboys head coach?

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick (-175) is the favorite to become the next coach if Jones moves on from McCarthy. With six Super Bowl victories in nine appearances, Belichick could be the man to bring the Cowboys back to the NFC Championship for the first time since the 1995 season.

After Belichick, a trio of names – Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+550), former Tennesee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (+600), and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (+650) – have been linked to the Cowboys’ head coaching job.

Keep an eye on Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (+800), who will receive multiple head coaching interviews this offseason from other teams.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Cowboys if McCarthy is fired.

Next Cowboys Head Coach Odds Play Bill Belichick -175 Bobby Slowik +550 Mike Vrabel +600 Jim Harbaugh +650 Dan Quinn +800 Raheem Morris +900 Kellen Moore +1200 Ben Johnson +1200 Pete Carroll +2000 Todd Monken +2000 Mike MacDonald +2000 Deion Sanders +3300 Eric Bieniemy +3300 Mike Kafka +3300 Frank Smith +3300 Brian Callahan +3300 Antonio Pierce +3300 Steve Wilks +3300 Aaron Glenn +3300 Jim Schwartz +4000 Mike LaFleur +4000 Brian Flores +4000 Tony Romo +4000 Steve Sarkisian +5000 Ron Rivera +5000 Nick Saban +5000 Dave Canales +6600 Patrick Graham +6600 Jimmy Johnson +10000 Jerry Jones +100000

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.