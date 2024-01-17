NFL News and Rumors

Next Eagles Head Coach Odds If Nick Sirianni Is Fired: Mike Vrabel Tops List

Dan Girolamo
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the press after Tennessee Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles season ended in the Wild Card Round after a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are rumors that head coach Nick Sirianni could be out of Philadelphia. If Sirianni is fired, who will coach the Eagles? Below, we explore the odds for the next Eagles head coach if Sirianni is fired.

Philadelphia Eagles Lose To Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Wild Card Round

The Eagles were outplayed from start to finish against the Bucs. Baker Mayfield was spectacular, completing 22 of 36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucs outgained the Eagles in nearly every statistical category, including total yards (426 to 276), passing yards (307 to 234), and rushing yards (119 to 42).

The Eagles could never get anything going on offense, going 0/9 on third down.

Next Eagles Head Coach Odds If Nick Sirianni Is Fired

If Sirianni is fired, who will be the next Eagles head coach?

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (-150) is the favorite to take over for Sirianni. Vrabel is one of the top names on the market after being fired from the Titans. Under Vrabel, the Titans made three consecutive playoff appearances (2019-2021), culminating with a trip to the 2020 AFC Championship game.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (+400) and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+400) are tied with the next-best odds behind Vrabel. Belichick’s resume speaks for itself. Slowik has never been a head coach, but he’s a rising candidate due to Houston’s surprising appearance in the Divisional Round.

One of the names that jump out is former Eagles center Jason Kelce (+3300), who retired following Philaelphia’s wild-card loss to the Bucs.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Eagles if Sirianni is fired.

Next Eagles Head Coach Odds Play
Mike Vrabel  -150 BetOnline logo
Bill Belichick  +400 BetOnline logo
Bobby Slowik +400 BetOnline logo
Ben Johnson   +500 BetOnline logo
Jim Harbaugh  +900 BetOnline logo
Frank Smith  +1200 BetOnline logo
Mike MacDonald  +1600 BetOnline logo
Dan Quinn +1600 BetOnline logo
Rex Ryan  +1600 BetOnline logo
Todd Monken  +1800 BetOnline logo
Kellen Moore +1800 BetOnline logo
Pete Carroll   +2500 BetOnline logo
Brian Callahan  +2800 BetOnline logo
Jim Schwartz  +2800 BetOnline logo
Mike LaFleur +3300 BetOnline logo
Jason Kelce +3300 BetOnline logo
Aaron Glenn  +3300 BetOnline logo
Mike Kafka  +4000 BetOnline logo
Aaron Glenn  +4000 BetOnline logo
Raheem Morris  +4000 BetOnline logo
Dave Canales +4000 BetOnline logo
Donovan McNabb  +10000 BetOnline logo
Terrell Owens  +20000 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Eagles NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

