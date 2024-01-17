The Philadelphia Eagles season ended in the Wild Card Round after a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are rumors that head coach Nick Sirianni could be out of Philadelphia. If Sirianni is fired, who will coach the Eagles? Below, we explore the odds for the next Eagles head coach if Sirianni is fired.

.@Eagles anyone care to explain this offense? Do they truly practice to look this inept…How to fix this? Suggestions? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ZXmssHB7oc — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 16, 2024

The Eagles were outplayed from start to finish against the Bucs. Baker Mayfield was spectacular, completing 22 of 36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucs outgained the Eagles in nearly every statistical category, including total yards (426 to 276), passing yards (307 to 234), and rushing yards (119 to 42).

The Eagles could never get anything going on offense, going 0/9 on third down.

Next Eagles Head Coach Odds If Nick Sirianni Is Fired

Betting Odds of the next #Eagles Head Coach (*If not Sirianni*) : Mike Vrabel (-150)

Bill Belichick (+400)

Bobby Slowik (+400)

Ben Johnson (+500)

Jim Harbaugh (+900)

Frank Smith (12/1)

Rex Ryan (16/1)

Mike Macdonald (16/1)

Dann Quinn (16/1)

Todd Monken (18/1)

Kellen Moore (18/1)… pic.twitter.com/NQ1FVS3UBY — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 16, 2024

If Sirianni is fired, who will be the next Eagles head coach?

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (-150) is the favorite to take over for Sirianni. Vrabel is one of the top names on the market after being fired from the Titans. Under Vrabel, the Titans made three consecutive playoff appearances (2019-2021), culminating with a trip to the 2020 AFC Championship game.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (+400) and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+400) are tied with the next-best odds behind Vrabel. Belichick’s resume speaks for itself. Slowik has never been a head coach, but he’s a rising candidate due to Houston’s surprising appearance in the Divisional Round.

One of the names that jump out is former Eagles center Jason Kelce (+3300), who retired following Philaelphia’s wild-card loss to the Bucs.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Eagles if Sirianni is fired.

Next Eagles Head Coach Odds Play Mike Vrabel -150 Bill Belichick +400 Bobby Slowik +400 Ben Johnson +500 Jim Harbaugh +900 Frank Smith +1200 Mike MacDonald +1600 Dan Quinn +1600 Rex Ryan +1600 Todd Monken +1800 Kellen Moore +1800 Pete Carroll +2500 Brian Callahan +2800 Jim Schwartz +2800 Mike LaFleur +3300 Jason Kelce +3300 Aaron Glenn +3300 Mike Kafka +4000 Aaron Glenn +4000 Raheem Morris +4000 Dave Canales +4000 Donovan McNabb +10000 Terrell Owens +20000

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.