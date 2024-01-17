The Philadelphia Eagles season ended in the Wild Card Round after a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are rumors that head coach Nick Sirianni could be out of Philadelphia. If Sirianni is fired, who will coach the Eagles? Below, we explore the odds for the next Eagles head coach if Sirianni is fired.
Philadelphia Eagles Lose To Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Wild Card Round
The Eagles were outplayed from start to finish against the Bucs. Baker Mayfield was spectacular, completing 22 of 36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bucs outgained the Eagles in nearly every statistical category, including total yards (426 to 276), passing yards (307 to 234), and rushing yards (119 to 42).
The Eagles could never get anything going on offense, going 0/9 on third down.
Next Eagles Head Coach Odds If Nick Sirianni Is Fired
If Sirianni is fired, who will be the next Eagles head coach?
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (-150) is the favorite to take over for Sirianni. Vrabel is one of the top names on the market after being fired from the Titans. Under Vrabel, the Titans made three consecutive playoff appearances (2019-2021), culminating with a trip to the 2020 AFC Championship game.
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (+400) and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+400) are tied with the next-best odds behind Vrabel. Belichick’s resume speaks for itself. Slowik has never been a head coach, but he’s a rising candidate due to Houston’s surprising appearance in the Divisional Round.
One of the names that jump out is former Eagles center Jason Kelce (+3300), who retired following Philaelphia’s wild-card loss to the Bucs.
Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Eagles if Sirianni is fired.
|Next Eagles Head Coach
|Odds
|Play
|Mike Vrabel
|-150
|Bill Belichick
|+400
|Bobby Slowik
|+400
|Ben Johnson
|+500
|Jim Harbaugh
|+900
|Frank Smith
|+1200
|Mike MacDonald
|+1600
|Dan Quinn
|+1600
|Rex Ryan
|+1600
|Todd Monken
|+1800
|Kellen Moore
|+1800
|Pete Carroll
|+2500
|Brian Callahan
|+2800
|Jim Schwartz
|+2800
|Mike LaFleur
|+3300
|Jason Kelce
|+3300
Aaron Glenn
|+3300
|Mike Kafka
|+4000
|Aaron Glenn
|+4000
|Raheem Morris
|+4000
|Dave Canales
|+4000
|Donovan McNabb
|+10000
|Terrell Owens
|+20000
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.