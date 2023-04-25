Cable news made headlines on April 24 with the departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News and Don Lemon from CNN. Will this lead to more dismissals and firings? Find out the odds for the next Fox or CNN TV host to be fired.

Tucker Carlson And Don Lemon Out At Fox News And CNN

Shocking news from Fox: Tucker Carlson is out at the network. pic.twitter.com/NWfxQMCw3h — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 24, 2023

Fox News announced that it agreed to “part ways” with Carlson on Monday, April 24. Carlson’s last show was filmed on April 21, meaning he will have no official sign-off show.

Carlson dominated cable news ratings during his tenure, ranking number one the last few years with nearly 3 million viewers nightly. Carlson was the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight since 2016.

At CNN, Lemon announced that he was terminated by the network shortly after the Carlson news broke. Lemon said that no one at CNN contacted him directly about the termination.

Lemon had been with CNN for 17 years, with his most recent stint as the co-host of CNN This Morning with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Next Fox Or CNN Host To Be Fired Or Leave?

Which TV Fox or CNN host will be fired next?

BetOnline lists Jeanine Pirro of Fox with the best odds at +225. Pirro hosted Justice with Judge Jeanine from 2011-2022 before joining The Five as a co-host.

Mark Levin of Fox is right behind Pirro, with his odds at +300. The political commenter hosts Life, Liberty & Levin on Sunday nights on Fox News. Laura Ingraham, the host of The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m. on weeknights, is listed at +400.

The CNN host with the best odds of being fired or leaving is Chief Domestic Correspondent Jim Acosta at +400.

View the entire chart via BetOnline.

Next Fox Or CNN Host To Be Fired Or Leave? Odds Play Jeanine Pirro (Fox) +225 Mark Levin (Fox) +300 Laura Ingraham (Fox) +400 Jim Acosta (CNN) +400 Maria Bartiroma (Fox) +600 Sean Hannity (Fox) +700 Erin Burnett (CNN) +2500 Anderson Cooper (CNN) +5000 Jake Tapper (CNN) +5000

