Cable news made headlines on April 24 with the departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News and Don Lemon from CNN. Will this lead to more dismissals and firings? Find out the odds for the next Fox or CNN TV host to be fired.
Tucker Carlson And Don Lemon Out At Fox News And CNN
Shocking news from Fox: Tucker Carlson is out at the network. pic.twitter.com/NWfxQMCw3h
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 24, 2023
Fox News announced that it agreed to “part ways” with Carlson on Monday, April 24. Carlson’s last show was filmed on April 21, meaning he will have no official sign-off show.
Carlson dominated cable news ratings during his tenure, ranking number one the last few years with nearly 3 million viewers nightly. Carlson was the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight since 2016.
At CNN, Lemon announced that he was terminated by the network shortly after the Carlson news broke. Lemon said that no one at CNN contacted him directly about the termination.
Lemon had been with CNN for 17 years, with his most recent stint as the co-host of CNN This Morning with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.
Next Fox Or CNN Host To Be Fired Or Leave?
— Don Lemon (@donlemon) April 24, 2023
Which TV Fox or CNN host will be fired next?
BetOnline lists Jeanine Pirro of Fox with the best odds at +225. Pirro hosted Justice with Judge Jeanine from 2011-2022 before joining The Five as a co-host.
Mark Levin of Fox is right behind Pirro, with his odds at +300. The political commenter hosts Life, Liberty & Levin on Sunday nights on Fox News. Laura Ingraham, the host of The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m. on weeknights, is listed at +400.
The CNN host with the best odds of being fired or leaving is Chief Domestic Correspondent Jim Acosta at +400.
View the entire chart via BetOnline.
|Next Fox Or CNN Host To Be Fired Or Leave?
|Odds
|Play
|Jeanine Pirro (Fox)
|+225
|
Mark Levin (Fox)
|+300
|
Laura Ingraham (Fox)
|+400
|
Jim Acosta (CNN)
|+400
|
Maria Bartiroma (Fox)
|+600
|Sean Hannity (Fox)
|+700
|Erin Burnett (CNN)
|+2500
|Anderson Cooper (CNN)
|+5000
|
Jake Tapper (CNN)
|+5000
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.