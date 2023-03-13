College Basketball News and Rumors

Next Georgetown Head Coach Odds: Ed Cooley Among Favorites

Dan Girolamo
Ed Cooley as the head coach of Providence.

On March 9, Patrick Ewing, one of the greatest players in program history, was fired as the head coach of Georgetown. The Hoyas will now bring in just their fifth head coach since 1972. Who will they hire? Below are the odds for the next Georgetown head coach.

Patrick Ewing Is Out As Georgetown Coach

Ewing was dismissed as head coach one day after Georgetown lost 80-48 to Villanova in the first round of the Big East Conference Tournament. The Hoyas had a disastrous 2022 season, finishing 7-25 with a 2-18 conference record.

During Ewing’s six seasons, the Hoyas went 75-109 with a 28-81 Big East record. During the 2021-2022 season, Georgetown went 0-19 in the Big East.

The Hoyas made the NCAA Tournament once during the Ewing era in the COVID shortened 2020-2021 season. The Hoyas went 13-13 and lost in the Round of 64.

Next Georgetown Head Coach Odds

Who will be the next head coach of Georgetown?

According to BetOnline, Providence head coach Ed Cooley is the favorite at -150. Cooley will reportedly listen to the offer, but won’t make a decision until the end of Providence’s season. The 11-seeded Friars will play the six-seeded Kentucky Wildcats in Round One of the NCAA Tournament.

Close behind Cooley is Rick Pitino at +100. The Hall of Fame coach has the Iona Gaels back in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons. Pitino has also drawn heavy interest from St. John’s for its head coaching position.

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry (+300), NC State head coach Kevin Keatts (+900), and former Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey (+1000) fill out the top five.

Below are the odds for the next Georgetown head coach according to BetOnline.

Next Georgetown Head Coach Odds Play
Ed Cooley
 -150 BetOnline logo
Rick Pitino +100 BetOnline logo
Micah Shrewsberry +300 BetOnline logo
Kevin Keatts +900 BetOnline logo
Mike Brey +1000 BetOnline logo
Mike Jones +2000 BetOnline logo
Kim English +4000 BetOnline logo
Mike Boynton +4000 BetOnline logo
Jim Boeheim +5000 BetOnline logo
Grant McCasland +10000 BetOnline logo
Brad Underwood +10000 BetOnline logo
Tubby Smith +10000 BetOnline logo
Matt Langel +10000 BetOnline logo
Rick Pitino Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo
Jay Wright +50000 BetOnline logo

 

College Basketball Betting Guides 2023

 

College Basketball News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
