Next James Bond Odds: Paul Mescal Enters Race to Play 007

The search for the next James Bond is underway. Who will win the coveted role of 007? Below, we explore the odds for the next James Bond.
Paul Mescal Enters Race to Play 007
Andrew Scott says Paul Mescal would make a "great" James Bond.
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 11, 2023
According to BettingSites.co.uk, Irish actor Paul Mescal (+500) is rumored to be among one of the favorites to play the iconic secret agent.
Lee Astley, Head of News for BettingSites.co.uk, commented on the shock entry to the next James Bond candidate list.
“There are strong rumors that Normal People star Paul Mescal is being lined up to be the next James Bond,” Astley said. “He is a brand new entry into the market and straight in at fourth favorite at 5/1.”
After breaking out in 2020 with Normal People, Mescal has quickly become one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Mescal received his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in 2022’s Aftersun.
In 2023, Mescal starred in All of Us Strangers, a romantic fantasy film by Andrew Haigh. Andrew Scott, Mescal’s costar in All of Us Strangers, recently told Variety that Mescal would “probably be a great James Bond.”
Next James Bond Odds: The Candidates
Feeling nostalgic on the 70th anniversary of CASINO ROYALE's publication? Take a look back at Daniel Craig's casting story for the film.
Watch Being James Bond on YouTube: https://t.co/MR1uLImoyx pic.twitter.com/uDfTp86cwI
— James Bond (@007) April 13, 2023
There are three actors with better odds to play Bond than Mescal. Damson Idris (+300), who is best known for starring as Franklin Saint on Snowfall, is the favorite to play 007.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (+350), who has been rumored for years as the actor to replace Daniel Craig, is the second favorite, and Bridgeton breakout star Rege-Jean Page (+400) is slightly above Mescal.
Other notable names on the list include Henry Cavill (+600), Cillian Murphy (+1000), Idris Elba (+1400), and Harry Styles (+2200).
View the odds via BettingSites.co.uk.
|Next James Bond
|Odds
|Play
|Damson Idris
|+300
|Aaron Taylor-Johnson
|+350
|Rege-Jean Page
|+400
|Paul Mescal
|+500
|James Norton
|+600
|Henry Cavill
|+600
|Paapa Easiedu
|+800
|Sope Dirisu
|+900
|Cillian Murphy
|+1000
|Kingsley Ben-Adir
|+1000
|Idris Elba
|+1400
|Tom Hardy
|+1600
|Jack Lowden
|+1800
|Richard Madden
|+1800
|Harris Dickinson
|+1800
|Callum Turner
|+1800
|Aidan Turner
|+1800
|Riz Ahmed
|+2000
|John David Washington
|+2000
|Robert Pattinson
|+2000
|Harry Styles
|+2200
|Lupita Nyongo
|+2200
|Lashana Lynch
|+2200
|Jodie Comer
|+2200
|Luke Evans
|+2500
|Dan Stevens
|+2500
|Tom Holland
|+2500
|Letitia Wright
|+2800
|Karen Gillian
|+2800
|Jamie Bell
|+3300
|Jamie Dornan
|+4000
|Tom Hiddleston
|+4000
|Ncuti Gatwa
|+5000
|Michael Fassbender
|+5000
|Kit Harrington
|+5000