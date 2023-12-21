Next James Bond Odds: Paul Mescal Enters Race to Play 007

The search for the next James Bond is underway. Who will win the coveted role of 007? Below, we explore the odds for the next James Bond.

Paul Mescal Enters Race to Play 007

Andrew Scott says Paul Mescal would make a “great” James Bond.https://t.co/gKllGmynxs pic.twitter.com/VvYckwhNoP — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 11, 2023

According to BettingSites.co.uk, Irish actor Paul Mescal (+500) is rumored to be among one of the favorites to play the iconic secret agent.

Lee Astley, Head of News for BettingSites.co.uk, commented on the shock entry to the next James Bond candidate list.

“There are strong rumors that Normal People star Paul Mescal is being lined up to be the next James Bond,” Astley said. “He is a brand new entry into the market and straight in at fourth favorite at 5/1.”

After breaking out in 2020 with Normal People, Mescal has quickly become one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Mescal received his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in 2022’s Aftersun.

In 2023, Mescal starred in All of Us Strangers, a romantic fantasy film by Andrew Haigh. Andrew Scott, Mescal’s costar in All of Us Strangers, recently told Variety that Mescal would “probably be a great James Bond.”

Next James Bond Odds: The Candidates

Feeling nostalgic on the 70th anniversary of CASINO ROYALE's publication? Take a look back at Daniel Craig's casting story for the film. Watch Being James Bond on YouTube: https://t.co/MR1uLImoyx pic.twitter.com/uDfTp86cwI — James Bond (@007) April 13, 2023

There are three actors with better odds to play Bond than Mescal. Damson Idris (+300), who is best known for starring as Franklin Saint on Snowfall, is the favorite to play 007.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (+350), who has been rumored for years as the actor to replace Daniel Craig, is the second favorite, and Bridgeton breakout star Rege-Jean Page (+400) is slightly above Mescal.

Other notable names on the list include Henry Cavill (+600), Cillian Murphy (+1000), Idris Elba (+1400), and Harry Styles (+2200).

View the odds via BettingSites.co.uk.

Next James Bond Odds Play Damson Idris +300 Aaron Taylor-Johnson +350 Rege-Jean Page +400 Paul Mescal +500 James Norton +600 Henry Cavill +600 Paapa Easiedu +800 Sope Dirisu +900 Cillian Murphy +1000 Kingsley Ben-Adir +1000 Idris Elba +1400 Tom Hardy +1600 Jack Lowden +1800 Richard Madden +1800 Harris Dickinson +1800 Callum Turner +1800 Aidan Turner +1800 Riz Ahmed +2000 John David Washington +2000 Robert Pattinson +2000 Harry Styles +2200 Lupita Nyongo +2200 Lashana Lynch +2200 Jodie Comer +2200 Luke Evans +2500 Dan Stevens +2500 Tom Holland +2500 Letitia Wright +2800 Karen Gillian +2800 Jamie Bell +3300 Jamie Dornan +4000 Tom Hiddleston +4000 Ncuti Gatwa +5000 Michael Fassbender +5000 Kit Harrington +5000