Next James Bond Odds: Paul Mescal Enters Race to Play 007

Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal arrives at the 95th Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton

The search for the next James Bond is underway. Who will win the coveted role of 007? Below, we explore the odds for the next James Bond.

Paul Mescal Enters Race to Play 007

According to BettingSites.co.uk, Irish actor Paul Mescal (+500) is rumored to be among one of the favorites to play the iconic secret agent.

Lee Astley, Head of News for BettingSites.co.uk, commented on the shock entry to the next James Bond candidate list.

“There are strong rumors that Normal People star Paul Mescal is being lined up to be the next James Bond,” Astley said. “He is a brand new entry into the market and straight in at fourth favorite at 5/1.”

After breaking out in 2020 with Normal People, Mescal has quickly become one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Mescal received his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in 2022’s Aftersun.

In 2023, Mescal starred in All of Us Strangers, a romantic fantasy film by Andrew Haigh. Andrew Scott, Mescal’s costar in All of Us Strangers, recently told Variety that Mescal would “probably be a great James Bond.”

Next James Bond Odds: The Candidates

There are three actors with better odds to play Bond than Mescal. Damson Idris (+300), who is best known for starring as Franklin Saint on Snowfall, is the favorite to play 007.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (+350), who has been rumored for years as the actor to replace Daniel Craig, is the second favorite, and Bridgeton breakout star Rege-Jean Page (+400) is slightly above Mescal.

Other notable names on the list include Henry Cavill (+600), Cillian Murphy (+1000), Idris Elba (+1400), and Harry Styles (+2200).

View the odds via BettingSites.co.uk.

Next James Bond  Odds Play
Damson Idris +300 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Aaron Taylor-Johnson +350 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Rege-Jean Page +400 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Paul Mescal +500 BettingSites.co.uk logo
James Norton +600 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Henry Cavill +600 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Paapa Easiedu +800 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Sope Dirisu +900 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Cillian Murphy +1000 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Kingsley Ben-Adir +1000 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Idris Elba +1400 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Tom Hardy +1600 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Jack Lowden +1800 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Richard Madden +1800 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Harris Dickinson +1800 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Callum Turner +1800 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Aidan Turner +1800 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Riz Ahmed +2000 BettingSites.co.uk logo
John David Washington +2000 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Robert Pattinson +2000 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Harry Styles +2200 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Lupita Nyongo +2200 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Lashana Lynch +2200 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Jodie Comer +2200 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Luke Evans +2500 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Dan Stevens +2500 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Tom Holland +2500 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Letitia Wright +2800 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Karen Gillian +2800 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Jamie Bell +3300 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Jamie Dornan +4000 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Tom Hiddleston +4000 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Ncuti Gatwa +5000 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Michael Fassbender +5000 BettingSites.co.uk logo
Kit Harrington +5000 BettingSites.co.uk logo

 

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
