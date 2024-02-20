NBA News and Rumors

Next NBA Head Coach Fired Odds: Chauncey Billups, Steve Clifford Top List

Dan Girolamo
With only two months left in the NBA season, several head coaches are on the hot seat and will likely be fired in April. Below, we explore the odds for the next NBA head coach to be fired.

NBA Head Coaching Firings So Far

The biggest heading coaching change of the season happened in Milwaukee when the Bucks fired Adrian Griffin after 43 games. Griffin posted a 30-13 record before Bucks’ management removed the first-year head coach.

Doc Rivers left the broadcast booth to become the next head coach of the Bucks. In 10 games, Rivers is 3-7 as Milwaukee’s head coach.

The Brooklyn Nets also made a coaching change, firing Jacque Vaughn on Feb. 19. Brooklyn is currently in 11th place in the East with a 21-33 record. Kevin Ollie was named the interim head coach.

Next NBA Head Coach Fired Odds

Which head coach is favored to be fired next?

BetOnline lists the Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups (+200) as the favorite to be fired next. The Blazers have the fifth-worst record in the NBA at 15-39. Billups has missed the playoffs the past two seasons with below .500 records.

Charlotte’s Steve Clifford (+250) and Los Angeles’ Darvin Ham (+250) are the next two names on the list. At 13-41, Charlotte is going nowhere and needs a hard reset at the end of the season, meaning Clifford will likely be out as head coach.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are ninth in the West at 30-26. If the Lakers lose in the Play-In and fail to qualify for the playoffs, it’s hard to imagine a world where Ham keeps his job in that scenario.

View the odds below.

Next NBA Head Coach Fired Odds Play
Chauncey Billups (Portland) +200 BetOnline logo
Steve Clifford (Charlotte) +250 BetOnline logo
Darvin Ham (LAL) +250 BetOnline logo
Monty Williams (Detroit) +550 BetOnline logo
Quin Snyder (Atlanta)  +1200 BetOnline logo
Billy Donovan (Chicago) +2500 BetOnline logo
Taylor Jenkins (Memphis) +3300 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
