With only two months left in the NBA season, several head coaches are on the hot seat and will likely be fired in April. Below, we explore the odds for the next NBA head coach to be fired.

NBA Head Coaching Firings So Far

The Milwaukee Bucks are firing head coach Adrian Griffin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/uQESJrkOP3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2024

The biggest heading coaching change of the season happened in Milwaukee when the Bucks fired Adrian Griffin after 43 games. Griffin posted a 30-13 record before Bucks’ management removed the first-year head coach.

Doc Rivers left the broadcast booth to become the next head coach of the Bucks. In 10 games, Rivers is 3-7 as Milwaukee’s head coach.

The Brooklyn Nets also made a coaching change, firing Jacque Vaughn on Feb. 19. Brooklyn is currently in 11th place in the East with a 21-33 record. Kevin Ollie was named the interim head coach.

ESPN Sources: The Brooklyn Nets are promoting assistant Kevin Ollie to interim head coach. He’ll run practice on Tuesday and start coaching on Thursday vs. the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/oNb0YLwFF2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2024

Next NBA Head Coach Fired Odds

Gonna miss Steve Clifford’s postgame rants pic.twitter.com/3LiyQZn30O — Israel (@iohandles) February 12, 2024

Which head coach is favored to be fired next?

BetOnline lists the Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups (+200) as the favorite to be fired next. The Blazers have the fifth-worst record in the NBA at 15-39. Billups has missed the playoffs the past two seasons with below .500 records.

Charlotte’s Steve Clifford (+250) and Los Angeles’ Darvin Ham (+250) are the next two names on the list. At 13-41, Charlotte is going nowhere and needs a hard reset at the end of the season, meaning Clifford will likely be out as head coach.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are ninth in the West at 30-26. If the Lakers lose in the Play-In and fail to qualify for the playoffs, it’s hard to imagine a world where Ham keeps his job in that scenario.

View the odds below.

Next NBA Head Coach Fired Odds Play Chauncey Billups (Portland) +200 Steve Clifford (Charlotte) +250 Darvin Ham (LAL) +250 Monty Williams (Detroit) +550 Quin Snyder (Atlanta) +1200 Billy Donovan (Chicago) +2500 Taylor Jenkins (Memphis) +3300

