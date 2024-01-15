The Seattle Seahawks surprisingly moved on from head coach Pete Carroll last week. Who will be at the helm to start the 2024 season? Below, we explore the odds for the next Seahawks head coach.

Pete Carroll Out As Seahawks Head Coach

Statement from Jody Allen – Chair, Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/RNUZvF6Vgp — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 10, 2024

After 14 seasons in Seattle, Carroll is out as the Seahawks head coach. Owner Jody Allen announced that Carroll will remain with the organization as an advisor.

The announcement came days after Carroll stated his intentions to return as the head coach in 2024.

Carroll is the most successful coach in Seahawks history. Carroll compiled a 137-89 record in 14 seasons, with 10 postseason appearances.

Carroll’s Seahawks made the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2014, winning the franchise’s first championship in Super Bowl XLVIII with a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Next Seahawks Head Coach Odds

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn would quickly be considered a strong candidate to replace Pete Carroll, who now exits as HC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2024

With Carroll out, who will become the next Seahawks head coach?

BetOnline lists Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (-110) as the obvious choice to succeed Carroll in Seattle. Quinn worked for the Seahawks from 2009-2010 and 2013-2014.

In his second stint with the team, Quinn served as the defensive coordinator during Seattle’s back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl.

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (+350) is the top option outside of Quinn. Vrabel is well-respected around the league and has a defensive mindset like Carroll.

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+600), Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales (+700), and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald (+800) are some of the notable names on the odds list.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Seahawks.

Next Seahawks Head Coach Odds Play Dan Quinn +200 Mike Vrabel +400 Bobby Slowik +400 Dave Canales +500 Mike MacDonald +700 Ben Johnson +900 Jim Harbaugh +1100 Aaron Glenn +1100 Brian Callahan +1200 Todd Monken +1600 Eric Bieniemy +1800 Kellen Moore +1800 Mike LaFleur +2000 Bill Belichick +2500 Frank Smith +2500 Raheem Morris +2500 Brian Flores +2500 Jim Schwartz +3300 Arthur Smith +3300 Richard Sherman +3300 Marshawn Lynch +3300

