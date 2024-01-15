The Seattle Seahawks surprisingly moved on from head coach Pete Carroll last week. Who will be at the helm to start the 2024 season? Below, we explore the odds for the next Seahawks head coach.
Pete Carroll Out As Seahawks Head Coach
Statement from Jody Allen – Chair, Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/RNUZvF6Vgp
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 10, 2024
After 14 seasons in Seattle, Carroll is out as the Seahawks head coach. Owner Jody Allen announced that Carroll will remain with the organization as an advisor.
The announcement came days after Carroll stated his intentions to return as the head coach in 2024.
Carroll is the most successful coach in Seahawks history. Carroll compiled a 137-89 record in 14 seasons, with 10 postseason appearances.
Carroll’s Seahawks made the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2014, winning the franchise’s first championship in Super Bowl XLVIII with a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Next Seahawks Head Coach Odds
#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn would quickly be considered a strong candidate to replace Pete Carroll, who now exits as HC.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2024
With Carroll out, who will become the next Seahawks head coach?
BetOnline lists Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (-110) as the obvious choice to succeed Carroll in Seattle. Quinn worked for the Seahawks from 2009-2010 and 2013-2014.
In his second stint with the team, Quinn served as the defensive coordinator during Seattle’s back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl.
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (+350) is the top option outside of Quinn. Vrabel is well-respected around the league and has a defensive mindset like Carroll.
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+600), Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales (+700), and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald (+800) are some of the notable names on the odds list.
Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Seahawks.
|Next Seahawks Head Coach
|Odds
|Play
|Dan Quinn
|+200
|Mike Vrabel
|+400
|Bobby Slowik
|+400
|Dave Canales
|+500
|Mike MacDonald
|+700
|Ben Johnson
|+900
|Jim Harbaugh
|+1100
|Aaron Glenn
|+1100
|Brian Callahan
|+1200
|Todd Monken
|+1600
|Eric Bieniemy
|+1800
|Kellen Moore
|+1800
|Mike LaFleur
|+2000
|Bill Belichick
|+2500
|Frank Smith
|+2500
|Raheem Morris
|+2500
|Brian Flores
|+2500
|Jim Schwartz
|+3300
|Arthur Smith
|+3300
|Richard Sherman
|+3300
|Marshawn Lynch
|+3300
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.