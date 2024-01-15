NFL News and Rumors

Next Seahawks Head Coach Odds: Dan Quinn, Mike Vrabel Considered Top Options

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium

The Seattle Seahawks surprisingly moved on from head coach Pete Carroll last week. Who will be at the helm to start the 2024 season? Below, we explore the odds for the next Seahawks head coach.

Pete Carroll Out As Seahawks Head Coach

After 14 seasons in Seattle, Carroll is out as the Seahawks head coach. Owner Jody Allen announced that Carroll will remain with the organization as an advisor.

The announcement came days after Carroll stated his intentions to return as the head coach in 2024.

Carroll is the most successful coach in Seahawks history. Carroll compiled a 137-89 record in 14 seasons, with 10 postseason appearances.

Carroll’s Seahawks made the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2014, winning the franchise’s first championship in Super Bowl XLVIII with a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Next Seahawks Head Coach Odds

With Carroll out, who will become the next Seahawks head coach?

BetOnline lists Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (-110) as the obvious choice to succeed Carroll in Seattle. Quinn worked for the Seahawks from 2009-2010 and 2013-2014.

In his second stint with the team, Quinn served as the defensive coordinator during Seattle’s back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl.

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (+350) is the top option outside of Quinn. Vrabel is well-respected around the league and has a defensive mindset like Carroll.

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+600), Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales (+700), and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald (+800) are some of the notable names on the odds list.

Below, view the odds via BetOnline for the next head coach of the Seahawks.

Next Seahawks Head Coach Odds Play
Dan Quinn  +200 BetOnline logo
Mike Vrabel   +400 BetOnline logo
Bobby Slowik +400 BetOnline logo
Dave Canales  +500 BetOnline logo
 Mike MacDonald  +700 BetOnline logo
Ben Johnson   +900 BetOnline logo
Jim Harbaugh   +1100 BetOnline logo
Aaron Glenn  +1100 BetOnline logo
Brian Callahan +1200 BetOnline logo
Todd Monken  +1600 BetOnline logo
Eric Bieniemy   +1800 BetOnline logo
Kellen Moore +1800 BetOnline logo
Mike LaFleur +2000 BetOnline logo
Bill Belichick +2500 BetOnline logo
Frank Smith +2500 BetOnline logo
Raheem Morris +2500 BetOnline logo
Brian Flores +2500 BetOnline logo
Jim Schwartz +3300 BetOnline logo
Arthur Smith +3300 BetOnline logo
Richard Sherman +3300 BetOnline logo
Marshawn Lynch +3300 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Bill Belichick Helped Increase NE Patriots Valuation by 15x Before Retirement

Bill Belichick Helped Increase NE Patriots Valuation by 15x Before Retirement

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  47min
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick holds a press conference
Next Cowboys Head Coach Odds If Mike McCarthy Is Fired: Bill Belichick The Clear Frontrunner
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones (80) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown
Eagles vs. Buccaneers: 2024 Wild Card Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
jared goff in playoff game vs rams (1)
NFL Fans Watch QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions Outduel Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams During Wild Card Matchup At Ford Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
cj stroud youngest win playoff game (1)
NFL Wild Card Fans Watch C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans Display Maturity In Cleveland Browns’ Playoff Rout At NRG Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 13 2024
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young sacked by jaguars (1)
NFL Coaching Odds: Betonline Sportsbook Lists Kellen Moore As Carolina Panthers’ New Favorite To Lead Struggling Franchise
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 13 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions players celebrate
Rams vs. Lions: 2024 Wild Card Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top