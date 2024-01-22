NFL News and Rumors

NFC Championship Game Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Lists ‘America’s Team’ Lions As 7-Point ‘Dogs Vs. 49ers

Jeff Hawkins
frank ragnow at center in divisonal game (1)

Playing in pain, Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow stood up Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea near the goal line. Vea attempted to leverage his 347-pound bulk against his opponent’s ankle Injury, pushing Ragnow to the side. But the All-Pro pushed back, bracing and forcing Vea to lean away from backup running back Craig Reynolds’ short, but challenged, path to the end zone.

After suffering a second-quarter injury, Ragnow returned and helped create an opening for Reynolds to score on a momentum-turning, 1-yard run on fourth down. The offensive spark helped propel the Lions to three consecutive second-half TD drives during Sunday’s 31-23 victory in an NFL Divisional matchup at Ford Field.

The Lions earned their first trip to the NFC Championship Game since January 1992.

Detroit Lions: ‘America’s Team’ For 1 More Week, At Least

The Lions have been accepting the new crown as “America’s Team” recently. At least for one more week. BetOnline Sportsbook on Monday morning listed the host 49ers as a seven-point favorite during Sunday’s primetime matchup.

With Lions holding on to a 10-3, second-quarter advantage, Ragnow suffered an injury after defensive end Calijah Kancey rolled up on his leg from behind following a second-quarter sack of quarterback Jard Goff. Ragnow flinched back in pain, grabbing his left knee as he limped off the field.

On the sideline, the 27-year-old veteran discussed his options with the training staff. He was seen raising his arms and shrugging.

The message was clear.

This is the same player who famously played a meaningless 2020 outing with fractured cartilage in his throat.
During a post-game press conference, Ragnow was asked where his toughest came from. His reply on video? His parents, two of the “toughest people I’ve ever met.”

“I just take a lot of pride in being out there with the guys, being out there for the city,” he said. “They signed me to this extension a few years ago and I want to be fulfilling that. I don’t want to be that guy who gets paid and not doing that stuff.

“I want to be out there and finding a way to win.”

Sunday, he discovered the grit to deliver.

The Buccaneers ended the regular season with the NFL’s third-ranked blitz percentage and planned to pressure Goff. Aided by Ragnow’s line calls, the Bucs produced just two sacks on 46 dropbacks. Goff completed 30 of 43 passes for 287 yards and two touchdown passes, including a 9-yard fade pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth quarter.

It proved to be the winning score.

Ragnow, a 2018 first-round draft pick, endured some lean seasons before Sunday. After talking with the trainers in the second quarter, they wrapped up his ankle and he returned the next series.

“The pain … (I’m) not trying to sound like a brute, tough guy,” Ragnow said on video. “It was worth it.”

NFC Championship Game Odds

Here is the updated odds for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Teams NFC Championship Game Odds Play
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers  49ers, -7 BetOnline logo

*-Odds Through Monday

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
