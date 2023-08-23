NFL News and Rumors

NFC East Preview 2023: NFL Odds, Contenders, Predictions, And Expert Picks

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
6 min read
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith

The NFC East was the best division in football in 2022, with the Philadelphia Eagles reaching the Super Bowl and the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys advancing to the Divisional Round. Which teams will find success in 2023? Below, we preview the NFC East and explore the odds for each team to win the division. Plus, we share our predictions and expert picks.

NFC East 2023: Team Odds, Preview, And Contenders

Contender – Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs the ball.
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys failed to reach the NFC Conference Championship in 2022, extending their drought to 28 years.

After the offense struggled late in the season, including the Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Head coach Mike McCarthy will now call plays and claims he will run the ball more behind new starting running back Tony Pollard.

The defense remains an elite unit (2nd in DVOA in 2022) under Dan Quinn, led by Micah Parson up front and Trevon Diggs in the secondary.

If Dak Prescott can limit the interceptions (a league-leading 15 in 2022), the Cowboys have the talent to compete for a Super Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys Odds Play
Over 10 wins -130 BetOnline logo
Under 10 wins +100 BetOnline logo

New York Giants

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during warmups before a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The surprise team of 2022 was the New York Giants, who snuck into the playoffs at 9-6-1 and defeated the Minnesota Vikings on the road in the Wild Card Round.

Under head coach Brian Daboll, quarterback Daniel Jones looked like a first-round pick in 2022, throwing for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Giants’ offensive weapons are exponentially better in 2023 with the addition of Darren Waller and Jalin Hyatt. Bringing back Saquon Barkley is huge for this offense.

The defense, which ranked last in run defense DVOA, should be better with the addition of Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Eight of their nine wins came by one score in 2022, so this could easily flip the other way in 2023.

New York Giants Odds Play
Over 7.5 wins +100 BetOnline logo
Under 7.5 wins -130 BetOnline logo

Contender – Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball.
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles steamrolled the competition, advancing to the Super Bowl, and were a defensive holding call away from getting the ball back with a chance to tie or win the game.

Jalen Hurts would have probably won the MVP had he not missed two games at the end of the season with a shoulder injury. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert are all back. Even with Miles Sanders leaving, the Eagles signed Deandre Swift and Rashaad Penny to run behind the number-one-ranked offensive line, according to PFF.

The defense feasted on an easy schedule in 2022, leading the league in sacks thanks to elite edge play from Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, and Brandon Graham. The Eagles were also gift-wrapped Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and his teammate, linebacker Nolan Smith, in the draft.

Despite losing two coordinators, the Eagles should have no problems ascending to the top of the NFC.

Philadelphia Eagles Odds Play
Over 11.5 wins +110 BetOnline logo
Under 11.5 wins -140 BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell
Aug 11, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) scrambles during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a new era in Washington with Josh Harris as owner after Daniel Snyder sold the team.

With Eric Bienemy as the new offensive coordinator, the Commanders are giving the keys to quarterback Sam Howell in his first year as a starter.

After the Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals, the Commanders face the ninth toughest schedule in the league (via Sharp Football Analysis) with three straight games against the Broncos, Bills, and Eagles in Weeks 2-4.

It’s a rebuilding year for the Commanders as they determine if Howell becomes their franchise quarterback.

Washington Commanders Odds Play
Over 6.5 wins +105 BetOnline logo
Under 6.5 wins -135 BetOnline logo

NFC East 2023: Expert Picks and Predictions

49ers vs Cowboys free bets nfl betting offers
Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

No surprises at the top, as the Eagles (-135) are the favorite to win the NFC East. The Cowboys (+175) are right behind the Eagles, with the Giants (+800) and Commanders (+1600) listed as longshots.

View the odds below via BetOnline.

To Win NFC East Odds Play
Philadelphia Eagles -135 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +175 BetOnline logo
New York Giants +800 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +1600 BetOnline logo

Philadelphia Eagles Over 11.5 Wins (+110) / To Win NFC East (-135)

After playing a last-place schedule in 2022, the Eagles will now play a first-place schedule, which includes matchups with the Chiefs, Vikings, Bills, and 49ers. Plus, the division games are no cake-walk. That being said, the Eagles return nearly every important player from their 2022 Super Bowl run. Plus, if Hurts is “the guy,” he will only get better in 2023. The only thing working against the Eagles is history, as no team has won the NFC East in consecutive seasons since the 2003-2004 Eagles.

Bet on Eagles Over 11.5 wins (+110) and to Win NFC East (-135) at BetOnline

Dallas Cowboys Over 10 Wins (-130)

Like the Eagles, the Cowboys return virtually every elite player at the major positions. Adding Brandin Cooks is an upgrade to the receiving corps. McCarthy calling plays is the biggest wild card. However, McCarthy led the Packers to the postseason in seven straight postseasons and won a Super Bowl while calling the plays. If Dak cuts back on the turnovers, McCarthy calling plays won’t be an issue, and the Cowboys should win 11 games.

Bet on Cowboys Over 10 Wins (+100) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Commanders Cowboys Eagles Giants NFL News and Rumors
Author image
