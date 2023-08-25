There could be a changing of the guard in the NFC North this season. With the departure of Aaron Rodgers, the division is up for grabs. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are the favorites but don’t count out the Green Bay Packers. Plus, the Chicago Bears could be dangerous if Justin Fields elevates his game to the next level. Who will be the last team standing? Below, we preview the NFC North and explore the odds for each team to win the division. Plus, we share our predictions and expert picks.

NFC North 2023: Team Odds, Preview, And Contenders

Chicago Bears

It was a good offseason for the Bears. After securing the No. 1 pick in the draft, Chicago traded that pick to Carolina, and received an impressive package back in return, including multiple first-round and second-round picks. They also received wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Quarterback Justin Fields showed promise last season, especially on the ground, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. However, Fields was running for his life due to poor offensive line play. The Bears signed guard Nate Davis and drafted Darnell Wright to improve the offensive line.

The defense was the bigger problem in 2022, ranking 32 in defensive EPA. Signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds from the Buffalo Bills is a nice addition to an improving defense.

The Bears are rebuilding for the future. They’re on the right track. However, they are probably one to two years away from competing for a playoff spot.

Chicago Bears Odds Play Over 7.5 wins -140 Under 7.5 wins +110

Detroit Lions

Only the New York Jets have received more hype than the Detroit Lions.

After defeating the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 of the 2022 season, the “Lions to the playoffs” takes for 2023 have only gained steam.

Head coach Dan Campbell is building a solid foundation in Detroit, and quarterback Jared Goff may have resurrected his career in 2022 with a season of 4,438 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The offensive line is a top 5 unit in the NFL, and rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs could be in line for a big season.

The Lions have never won the NFC North since 1993. We’ll see if the hype is real when the Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night.

Detroit Lions Odds Play Over 9.5 wins -120 Under 9.5 wins -110

Green Bay Packers

For the last 30 years, the Packers have been blessed with Hall of Fame quarterback play from Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

For the first time in forever, the Packers have an uncertainty at QB as former first-round pick Jordan Love will be under center come Week 1.

However, Love has looked good in preseason, and he will have solid weapons on offense, including Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, and Christian Watson.

The defense has eight first-round picks on that side of the ball, so the talent is there.

Like most teams in the league, it all comes down to quarterback play. Love, you’re up.

Green Bay Packers Odds Play Over 7.5 wins -145 Under 7.5 wins +115

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings put the league on notice last year with a 13-4 record.

However, the last memory of the Vikings is watching them get bullied by the New York Giants in the playoffs.

Kirk Cousins will continue to put up his 4,000 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Justin Jefferson, arguably the league’s best receiver, is back. Plus, rookie Jordan Addison and TE T.J. Hockenson will reap the benefits of Jefferson double-teams.

However, the Vikings offense lost RB Dalvin Cook. The defense lost its leading tackler, Eric Kendricks, and one of its best pass rushers, Za’Darius Smith.

The Vikings’ offense will score a lot of points, but their defense could be in trouble early and often.

Minnesota Vikings Odds Play Over 8.5 wins -130 Under 8.5 wins +100

NFC North 2023: Expert Picks and Predictions

For the first time in a long time, the Lions (+145) are favored to win the division. Behind them is Minnesota (+250), who won the division in 2022. The Packers (+340) and Bears (+450) are intriguing long shots because of the division’s unpredictability.

View the odds below

To Win NFC North Odds Play Detroit Lions +145 Minnesota Vikings +250 Green Bay Packers +340 Chicago Bears +450

Detroit Lions to Win NFC North (+145)

Nothing scares me more than when the entire media and public are on one team. Most experts are picking the Lions to win the NFC North. Honestly, it’s the right pick. The Lions ended the year on an 8-2 run. Most of the team is back, including the most important piece, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Sometimes, you have to side with the public. It’s time for the Lions to roar.

Chicago Bears Under 7.5 Wins (+110)

The Bears won three games in 2022. They were one of the worst teams on offense and defense. Their offensive line was a bottom-five unit. Because they acquired a receiver and a linebacker and drafted a lineman, the Bears are supposed to improve by four wins? I’m not buying it. The offensive line still has too many question marks. Fields has yet to throw for more than 2,243 yards in a season. Fields will improve this year, but the Bears are not ready to take the next step.

