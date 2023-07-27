NFL News and Rumors

2023 NFC Win Totals: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions

Dan Girolamo
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

The NFL season is rapidly approaching, with the opening game between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions set for September 7. The offseason is the time to place wagers on NFL futures, including win totals. Below, we explore the NFC win totals odds, expert picks, and predictions for the 2023 NFL season.

2023 NFC Win Totals: Odds

Arizona Cardinals

Win Total Odds Play
Over 4.5 Wins -110 BetOnline logo
Under 4.5 Wins -120 BetOnline logo

Atlanta Falcons

Win Total Odds Play
Over 8.5 wins -150 BetOnline logo
Under 8.5 wins +120 BetOnline logo

Carolina Panthers

Win Total Odds Play
Over 7.5 wins -125 BetOnline logo
Under 7.5 wins -105 BetOnline logo

Chicago Bears

Win Total Odds Play
Over 7.5 wins -115 BetOnline logo
Under 7.5 wins -105 BetOnline logo

Dallas Cowboys

Win Total Odds Play
Over 9.5 wins -170 BetOnline logo
Under 9.5 wins +140 BetOnline logo

Detroit Lions

Win Total Odds Play
Over 9.5 wins -145 BetOnline logo
Under 9.5 wins +115 BetOnline logo

Green Bay Packers

Win Total Odds Play
Over 7.5 wins -145 BetOnline logo
Under 7.5 wins +115 BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Rams

Win Total Odds Play
Over 6.5 wins +100 BetOnline logo
Under 6.5 wins -130 BetOnline logo

Minnesota Vikings

Win Total Odds Play
Over 8.5 wins -130 BetOnline logo
Under 8.5 wins +100 BetOnline logo

New Orleans Saints

Win Total Odds Play
Over 9 wins -125 BetOnline logo
Under 9 wins -105 BetOnline logo

New York Giants

Win Total Odds Play
Over 7.5 wins -125 BetOnline logo
Under 7.5 wins -105 BetOnline logo

Philadelphia Eagles

Win Total Odds Play
Over 11.5 wins +110 BetOnline logo
Under 11.5 wins -140 BetOnline logo

San Francisco 49ers

Win Total Odds Play
Over 10.5 wins -150 BetOnline logo
Under 10.5 wins +120 BetOnline logo

Seattle Seahawks

Win Total Odds Play
Over 8.5 wins -160 BetOnline logo
Under 8.5 wins +130 BetOnline logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win Total Odds Play
Over 6.5 wins +115 BetOnline logo
Under 6.5 wins -145 BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders

Win Total Odds Play
Over 6.5 wins +110 BetOnline logo
Under 6.5 wins -140 BetOnline logo

2023 NFC Win Totals: Expert Picks And Predictions

Chicago Bears: Under 7.5 wins -105

The Bears finished the 2022 season 3-14, the worst in the NFL. Quarterback Justin Fields was one of the lone bright spots, who excelled on the ground as runner 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. Through the air, Fields threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a below-average 60.4 completion percentage. To help Fields, the Bears acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore to serve as the No. 1 receiver.

However, the Bears had one of the worst offensive lines in 2022, surrendering the fourth-most sacks in the league (58). Though the Bears drafted offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 pick, the offensive line is projected to be a mediocre unit in 2023 (21st via PFF). Even with an easy schedule and Aaron Rodgers out of the division, I don’t see the Bears improving by five wins with that offensive line.

Bet on Chicago Bears Under 7.5 wins (-105) at BetOnline

Philadelphia Eagles: Over 11.5 wins (+110)

The defending NFC champions are prime for another stellar season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, proving it in the Super Bowl with 374 total yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles return their receiving targets, including DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert. Replacing Miles Sanders as running back will be the tandem of Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift.

The defense, however, experienced multiple losses in the offseason with the departures of DT Javon Hargrave, LB Kyzir White, LB T.J. Edwards, FS Marcus Epps, and S C.J. Gardner Johnson. However, the Eagles drafted two impact defenders out of Georgia — DT Jalen Carter and LB Nolan Smith — to fill those voids. The Eagles will be a top team once again in the NFC.

Bet on Philadelphia Eagles Over 11.5 wins (+110) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
