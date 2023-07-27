2023 NFC Win Totals: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions

The NFL season is rapidly approaching, with the opening game between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions set for September 7. The offseason is the time to place wagers on NFL futures, including win totals. Below, we explore the NFC win totals odds, expert picks, and predictions for the 2023 NFL season.
2023 NFC Win Totals: Odds
Arizona Cardinals
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 4.5 Wins
|-110
|Under 4.5 Wins
|-120
Atlanta Falcons
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 8.5 wins
|-150
|Under 8.5 wins
|+120
Carolina Panthers
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 7.5 wins
|-125
|Under 7.5 wins
|-105
Chicago Bears
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 7.5 wins
|-115
|Under 7.5 wins
|-105
Dallas Cowboys
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 9.5 wins
|-170
|Under 9.5 wins
|+140
Detroit Lions
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 9.5 wins
|-145
|Under 9.5 wins
|+115
Green Bay Packers
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 7.5 wins
|-145
|Under 7.5 wins
|+115
Los Angeles Rams
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 6.5 wins
|+100
|Under 6.5 wins
|-130
Minnesota Vikings
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 8.5 wins
|-130
|Under 8.5 wins
|+100
New Orleans Saints
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 9 wins
|-125
|Under 9 wins
|-105
New York Giants
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 7.5 wins
|-125
|Under 7.5 wins
|-105
Philadelphia Eagles
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 11.5 wins
|+110
|Under 11.5 wins
|-140
San Francisco 49ers
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 10.5 wins
|-150
|Under 10.5 wins
|+120
Seattle Seahawks
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 8.5 wins
|-160
|Under 8.5 wins
|+130
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 6.5 wins
|+115
|Under 6.5 wins
|-145
Washington Commanders
|Win Total
|Odds
|Play
|Over 6.5 wins
|+110
|Under 6.5 wins
|-140
2023 NFC Win Totals: Expert Picks And Predictions
Chicago Bears: Under 7.5 wins -105
The Bears finished the 2022 season 3-14, the worst in the NFL. Quarterback Justin Fields was one of the lone bright spots, who excelled on the ground as runner 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. Through the air, Fields threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a below-average 60.4 completion percentage. To help Fields, the Bears acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore to serve as the No. 1 receiver.
However, the Bears had one of the worst offensive lines in 2022, surrendering the fourth-most sacks in the league (58). Though the Bears drafted offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 pick, the offensive line is projected to be a mediocre unit in 2023 (21st via PFF). Even with an easy schedule and Aaron Rodgers out of the division, I don’t see the Bears improving by five wins with that offensive line.
Philadelphia Eagles: Over 11.5 wins (+110)
The defending NFC champions are prime for another stellar season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, proving it in the Super Bowl with 374 total yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles return their receiving targets, including DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert. Replacing Miles Sanders as running back will be the tandem of Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift.
The defense, however, experienced multiple losses in the offseason with the departures of DT Javon Hargrave, LB Kyzir White, LB T.J. Edwards, FS Marcus Epps, and S C.J. Gardner Johnson. However, the Eagles drafted two impact defenders out of Georgia — DT Jalen Carter and LB Nolan Smith — to fill those voids. The Eagles will be a top team once again in the NFC.
