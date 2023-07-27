2023 NFC Win Totals: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions

The NFL season is rapidly approaching, with the opening game between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions set for September 7. The offseason is the time to place wagers on NFL futures, including win totals. Below, we explore the NFC win totals odds, expert picks, and predictions for the 2023 NFL season.

2023 NFC Win Totals: Odds

Arizona Cardinals

Win Total Odds Play Over 4.5 Wins -110 Under 4.5 Wins -120

Atlanta Falcons

Win Total Odds Play Over 8.5 wins -150 Under 8.5 wins +120

Carolina Panthers

Win Total Odds Play Over 7.5 wins -125 Under 7.5 wins -105

Chicago Bears

Win Total Odds Play Over 7.5 wins -115 Under 7.5 wins -105

Dallas Cowboys

Win Total Odds Play Over 9.5 wins -170 Under 9.5 wins +140

Detroit Lions

Win Total Odds Play Over 9.5 wins -145 Under 9.5 wins +115

Green Bay Packers

Win Total Odds Play Over 7.5 wins -145 Under 7.5 wins +115

Los Angeles Rams

Win Total Odds Play Over 6.5 wins +100 Under 6.5 wins -130

Minnesota Vikings

Win Total Odds Play Over 8.5 wins -130 Under 8.5 wins +100

New Orleans Saints

Win Total Odds Play Over 9 wins -125 Under 9 wins -105

New York Giants

Win Total Odds Play Over 7.5 wins -125 Under 7.5 wins -105

Philadelphia Eagles

Win Total Odds Play Over 11.5 wins +110 Under 11.5 wins -140

San Francisco 49ers

Win Total Odds Play Over 10.5 wins -150 Under 10.5 wins +120

Seattle Seahawks

Win Total Odds Play Over 8.5 wins -160 Under 8.5 wins +130

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win Total Odds Play Over 6.5 wins +115 Under 6.5 wins -145

Washington Commanders

Win Total Odds Play Over 6.5 wins +110 Under 6.5 wins -140

2023 NFC Win Totals: Expert Picks And Predictions

Chicago Bears: Under 7.5 wins -105

The Bears finished the 2022 season 3-14, the worst in the NFL. Quarterback Justin Fields was one of the lone bright spots, who excelled on the ground as runner 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. Through the air, Fields threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a below-average 60.4 completion percentage. To help Fields, the Bears acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore to serve as the No. 1 receiver.

However, the Bears had one of the worst offensive lines in 2022, surrendering the fourth-most sacks in the league (58).

Philadelphia Eagles: Over 11.5 wins (+110)

The defending NFC champions are prime for another stellar season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, proving it in the Super Bowl with 374 total yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles return their receiving targets, including DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert. Replacing Miles Sanders as running back will be the tandem of Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift.

The defense, however, experienced multiple losses in the offseason with the departures of DT Javon Hargrave, LB Kyzir White, LB T.J. Edwards, FS Marcus Epps, and S C.J. Gardner Johnson. However, the Eagles drafted two impact defenders out of Georgia — DT Jalen Carter and LB Nolan Smith — to fill those voids. The Eagles will be a top team once again in the NFC.

