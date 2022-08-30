NFL 2022-23 Best Longshot Bets | Odds, Predictions and Picks

The NFL season is almost upon as the Buffalo Bills head to LA to face the Rams next week, and we have been busy here at The Sports Daily putting together our picks and predictions for the new campaign.

After what can only be described as a puzzling off-season, attempting to predict what may unfold this year has become that much harder with several teams in the midst of monumental rebuilds. With the final roster cut imminent and teams forced to whittle their squads down to 53, it is starting to become clearer as to who the main contenders will be this year.

However, for this article, we are looking further afield at some of the more high-value longshot bets that could land punters with a substantial return.

Matt Ryan to Win MVP

As has become customary over the past decade, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award will almost certainly be handed to a quarterback. In fact, the last non-QB player to be awarded MVP was Adrian Peterson back in 2012.

For our first longshot pick, we have selected Matt Ryan at +4000, which we think presents fantastic value. As evident with current holder Aaron Rodgers, age has little bearing on the efficacy of quarterbacks and Ryan, who is now 37, has shown very few signs of slowing down.

Yeah Matt Ryan is gonna take the Colts to next level. So glad they got rid of Wentz https://t.co/bQ0bxMS81C pic.twitter.com/VWgapmubQa — Commanding 17-0 (@WashingtonMoes) August 21, 2022

A former MVP winner in 2016 after leading the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, he has swapped Atlanta for Indianapolis for the upcoming season in his first ever career move since being the coming in as the third overall pick in the 2008 draft.

The Colts may well be a perfect fit for Ryan with former star quarterback Frank Reich at the helm, and they still possess one of the strongest offensive lines in the league despite losing two starters. They have another MVP candidate at running back in Jonathan Taylor, as well as Michael Pittman Jr. at wide receiver – these are the types of talents Ryan will pick out with ease which will only increase his stock as an MVP candidate.

Denver Broncos to Make the Postseason

Although the odds for our next one don’t quite constitute as a longshot, Denver Broncos hold a rather dismal record of the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL having failed to feature in each of the last six seasons.

Breaking this mould will be incredibly tough and they face a tricky period in the festive season, but we think the Broncos may well have enough in their locker to make a miraculous turn around.

Although they finished last in the AFC West in 2021-22, they were plagued by a string of injuries, ranking seventh in terms of volume, while they were fifth-worst the season before.

Luck has certainly not been on their side as of late – they went 1-5 in one-score games and will be hoping the acquisition of Russel Wilson, who has consistently been one one of the finest quarterbacks in the league in Seattle over the past decade, will propel them into a playoff position this season.

Philadelphia Eagles to Win the NFC

Last on our list, we are going out on a limb here but the Eagles look to be by far the best value bet among the NFC.

Of course, last year’s Super Bowl winners the LA Rams, Buccaneers, Cowboys and the Packers will all be favoured among the NFC outright betting, but at +900, Philadelphia present fantastic odds.

They finished just behind Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, and no team has won it two years on the trot since 2004, with the last repeat winners, coincidentally, being the Eagles themselves. They are currently +145 to clinch the Eastern Division.

The NFC East is the most successful division since the 1970 NFL merger, and with 21 NFC championship winners to its name, history would indicate the chances of another are fairly high.

A fantastic draft has added serious strength in depth. Notable acquisitions include Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean, while their activity in the free agency market with CB James Bradberry, WR Zach Pascal and linebackers Kyzir White and Haason Reddick mean the squad has improved leaps and bounds since finishing three games being the Cowboys last year.

Having won six of their last eight games, they will be eager to extend that momentum going into the 2022-23 season and given they have one of the best rushing offences in the NFL, they could be a perfect longshot bet.