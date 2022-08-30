NFL 2022-23 Best Value Super Bowl Bets | Picks and Predictions

It is that time again. The 2022-23 NFL season kick-off is imminent, and with one of the busiest off-seasons in recent memory in terms of team shake-ups and rebuilds across the board, attempting to predict this year’s biggest winners and losers is a seemingly impossible task.

However, after offering up some of our best longshot futures picks, we are going one better by looking ahead to Super Bowl LVII and attempting to select who we think look to be the best value bets this year.

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200 Cincinnati Bengals +1600 San Francisco 49ers +1600 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Philadelphia Eagles +2000 Dallas Cowboys +2200 Denver Broncos +2200 Indianapolis Colts +2200 Las Vegas Raiders +3300

Never Count Out the Favourites

Buffalo Bills @ +600 with BetOnline

Even at +600, the clear favourites Buffalo Bills represent fantastic value.

Despite never winning a Super Bowl throughout their entire history as a franchise, we think the 57th iteration could be the perfect opportunity for the Bills to flip their fortunes. Alongside the Minnesota Vikings, their four Super Bowl appearances are the most among NFL teams that have failed to win football’s most coveted prize.

However, MVP candidate Josh Allen is among the finest quarterbacks in the whole league, with 42 total touchdowns in 2021 (36 throwing, six rushing), behind only to Tom Brady, and the Buffalo faithful will be hoping he can lead them to redemption after a heartbreaker during the last campaign to Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the AFC Championship.

Elsewhere, two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller, who could add a third with as many teams becoming only the second man after Matt Millen, is a crucial component at defensive end, while alongside a potential breakout star in Greg Rousseau the Bills have a star-studded defense.

Eagles Soar Into Super Bowl Contention

Philadelphia Eagles @ +2000 with BetOnline

With the final 53-man roster deadline imminent, you would be hard pushed to find a team who have been as effective in bolstering their squad as Philadelphia have.

The Eagles have made some shrewd additions to a side brimming with talent. Of course, as is the case with every contender, a large chunk of their chances rest on the calibre of their quarterback. Luckily for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts is one of the most promising up and coming QB’s in the league, and could be the catalyst for ushering in a new period of success in Philadelphia.

He completed 61% of his passes, nearly doubling up his nine interceptions with 16 touchdowns. There is no doubting he has a treasure trove of weapons at his disposal, but it is their recent activity in the drafts that have caught the eye.

The Eagles added wide receiver AJBrown, a Pro Bowler in 2020, from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for two draft picks. Brown had 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last year.

With DeVonta Smith (916 yards and five touchdowns receiving last season) and tight end Dallas Goedert in the passing game, the Eagles look a formidable side and will be right in the mix come the end of the season by our estimations.

Our Biggest Sleeper – The City That Never Sleeps

Las Vegas Raiders @ +3300 with BetOnline

And finally, we come to our biggest value selection, but one we have high hopes for.

The Las Vegas Raiders are undoubtedly in one of the toughest regional leagues in the AFC West, and only lost out to the Chiefs for top spot having gone 10-7. They did however manage to make it to the playoffs via wild card but lost in the first round to eventual Super Bowl finalists Cincinnati Bengals.

Tying down star QB Derek Carr to a new three-year deal has been crucial – he was at the top of the NFL for passing yards for a large chunk of last season, even surpassing Tom Brady midway through. He ended the season with the fifth-most passing yards (4,804 yards).

The newest playmaker for the Silver and Black ☠️@Raiders WR @tae15adams catches spot No. 7 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/1CSvPJoQYg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2022

Add to that one of the most surprising free agency moves in recent memory in Devante Adams. The former Green Bay Packers wide receiver put up 1,553 yards last season, which was the third-best in the league and a potential link up with Derek Carr leaves a lot for Raiders fans to be excited about.

They have also bolstered in defensive areas, with former Cardinals DE Chandler Jones joining the ranks. At 32, he is nearing a veteran but his stats from last year show no signs of decline. He logged 10.5 sacks and forced six fumbles in 2021, and was named to his fourth Pro Bowl.

These are the kinds of talents that will help Las Vegas topple the Chiefs in the AFC West this upcoming season, and don’t be surprised to see them make a big push in the postseason.