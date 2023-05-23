When it comes to the Carolina Panthers, the NFL team’s quarterback play remains a popular subject.

Following Monday’s OTA, Panthers coach Frank Reich addressed the play of veteran Andy Dalton, rookie Bryce Young and third-string Matt Corral.

“I thought they were really sharp, all three of them,” Reich said.

Initially taking turns running the offensive units during the first two phases of the 11-on-11, no-contact drill, Dalton, the Panthers’ preseason starter, and Young, the 2023 top overall draft pick, splintered off to one of the practice fields behind Bank of America Stadium. On an adjoining field, Corral ran the reserve unit.

The drill’s top offensive play occurred on the final play when wide receiver Adam Thielen reached out for a finger-tip reception on a Dalton pass over the middle.

Young worked conservatively, mostly checking down on safe routes and screens, but remained confident in handling the huddle during his first workout with veterans. Despite being the backup, Young received additional work with the first-teamers, Reich said.

“I thought all three of them saw (the plays) well, were good on the decisions, where the ball was going,” he added. “I thought the ball location, even on the easier throws, was where it needed to be for all three quarterbacks.”

The Panthers released No. 4 QB Jacob Eason last Thursday, intending to give Corral more reps. A 2022 third-round draft pick, Corral suffered through an injury-plagued rookie season.

Reich said the Panthers likely will sign a fourth QB for training camp, but Corral will get significant exhibition season snaps.

Reich said the team needs to know “what we have” in Corral.

Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young split reps with veteran Andy Dalton during the team’s first OTA workout on Monday. Matt Corral also got a decent workload. https://t.co/SzDrU1R6PH — The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) May 22, 2023

Injured Brian Burns Showing Off ‘Stud’ Leadership Skills

Sidelined following offseason ankle surgery, outside linebacker Brian Burns is making a different type of rush. This time to the aide of his teammates. After ditching his scooter and boot, Burns joined the action on a limited basis. Like a player-coach.

“I didn’t realize what a stud leader he is,” Reich said. “That’s what I feel from the guy. Yeah, he’s vocal, and he’s a very good communicator on stuff. But he’s not going to say a ton, but you feel his presence, even as he’s injured, when he’s out on the field, how he is with guys. Really happy about that.”

A Pro Bowler, Burns compiled a career-best 12.5 sacks last season.

#Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns attending OTA's but not practicing after having ankle surgery last month. Looks good though, and here he is going over some pass rush stuff with new OLB coach Tem Lukabu. pic.twitter.com/odChZoJb1y — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) May 22, 2023

2 Players Missing From Panthers’ OTA

The Panthers had near full participation for Monday’s OTA, missing only two players, cornerback CJ Henderson and tight end Hayden Hurst. Reich explained the excused absences.

“CJ had a personal matter to attend to and Hayden did have a sports hernia procedure that he’s recovering from,” Reich said.

Hurst is expected to earn the starter’s job when he recovers. With the Cincinnati Bengals last season, Hurst hauled in 53 passes for 513 yards and two touchdowns.

Reich added Hurst’s “prognosis is good and he’s on track. He’s making progress every week.”

