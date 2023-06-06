NFL News and Rumors

NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers Coach Frank Reich Developing Deebo Samuel-Like Plans For Laviska Shenault Jr. During OTAs

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
3 min read
Panthers first year head coach Frank Reich (1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers have plans for Laviska Shenault Jr.

First-year coach Frank Reich mentioned Shenault playing a similar role to Deebo Samuel following the NFL team’s organized team activity last Thursday.

Far-fetched?

Reich doesn’t think so.

“I think Laviska has been one of those guys out here that’s looked good,” he said after Thursday’s OTA at the Panthers’ practice fields. “We’ll continue to investigate the different roles that he can play. Even if we had this grandiose plan, which maybe we do, I won’t reveal that here or now with all the different ways you can use him. But you look at guys like Deebo Samuel and stuff like that and you say, ‘Well, can Laviska do some of that kind of stuff?’

“Of course, he can. So, we’ll experiment with some of that stuff and some of it will get incorporated and some of it won’t.”

Panthers Seek More From WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

During his opening three NFL seasons, Shenault was labeled as a “gadget” performer. The Panthers attempted to take advantage of his shiftiness with screens and reverses during his first season in the franchise, but his usage was undervalued by the previous coaching staff.

While there’s an opening for Shenault to forge a role as a third or fourth option at running back, Reich expects his receiving chores to expand. 

Next season, Shenault may be expected to run a route longer than five yards. 

Reich expects Shenault to channel his Week 3 performance against the New Orleans Saints last season. During the 22-14 victory, he scored what proved to be the game-winning TD on a 67-yard pass and run. He also provided the Panthers with decent starting field position following 54 combined yards on two kickoff returns. 

As a receiver, Shenault collected 27 catches for 272 yards and one TD last season. As a rusher, he gained another 65 yards on nine rushes and one TD. The receiving totals were about half of what Samuel recorded last season with the San Francisco 49ers, but Shenault’s versatility provides Reich with a template for exploiting Shenault’s speed and athletic skill. 

“It’ll be interesting,” Reich said. 

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

