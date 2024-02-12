Kyle Shanahan is widely considered to be one of the top coaches in the NFL. His team finishes near the top routinely, and it is his coaching tree that is taking the league by storm. But there has been a black cloud following the 44-year-old Shanahan regarding the inability of the teams he coaches to finish in big games, most notably in the Super Bowl.

NFL: Another Blown Super Bowl Lead For A Shanahan-Led Team

Kyle Shanahan has had a double-digit lead in all three Super Bowls as an OC or HC. He’s 0-3. pic.twitter.com/sju6yFJGi2 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 12, 2024

He had a chance to exercise those demons on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, but that cloud only grew larger as the 49ers blew yet another double-digit lead in the season’s final game.

Finding themselves up by 10 points in the second quarter during a sluggish first half, the 49ers came out flat after halftime, and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs chipped away. The game eventually went into overtime, where Mahomes and company won on a touchdown pass with just seconds left on the clock.

For the Chiefs, it is another notch in their belt in building an NFL dynasty.

Shanahan Now 0-3 When Leading By 10+ Points In The Super Bowl

Kyle Shanahan: Blew a 25-point lead in Super Bowl 51

Blew a 10-point lead in Super Bowl 54

Blew a 10-point lead in Super Bowl 58 It’s time to call Shanahan & the #49ers exactly what they are… The biggest choke artists in NFL History. pic.twitter.com/UEQZJaX65q — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) February 12, 2024

For Shanahan, more failure and disappointment. During his first visit to the Super Bowl, acting as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, he had a big hand in the team blowing a 25-point lead to the Patriots in one of the most memorable championship games we’ve ever had. Then, just four years ago, Shanahan and the 49ers held a 10-point lead entering the 4th quarter of Super Bowl LIV, before allowing Mahomes and the Chiefs to score 21 unanswered in the final frame.

Then came this past Sunday.

All in all, it makes three different instances in which a Shanahan-coached team has blown a double-digit lead in the Super Bowl.

In all three occurrences, Shanahan has been questioned for his play calling. During the most recent, he called 8 passes within the first 9 plays of the second half, which caused three straight three and outs, which ultimately spelled San Francisco’s doom.

The coach will likely get at least another shot to right his wrongs and finally take home a Lombardi Trophy, as the 49ers have many of their key pieces in place for an extended championship window.

But the label of a big game choker will remain until he finally wins a Super Bowl.