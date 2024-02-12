NFL News and Rumors

NFL: 3 Super Bowls For Kyle Shanahan, 3 Blown Double-Digit Leads

Author image
Anthony Cardenas
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz_kyle-shanahan-49ers

Kyle Shanahan is widely considered to be one of the top coaches in the NFL. His team finishes near the top routinely, and it is his coaching tree that is taking the league by storm. But there has been a black cloud following the 44-year-old Shanahan regarding the inability of the teams he coaches to finish in big games, most notably in the Super Bowl.

NFL: Another Blown Super Bowl Lead For A Shanahan-Led Team

He had a chance to exercise those demons on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, but that cloud only grew larger as the 49ers blew yet another double-digit lead in the season’s final game.

Finding themselves up by 10 points in the second quarter during a sluggish first half, the 49ers came out flat after halftime, and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs chipped away. The game eventually went into overtime, where Mahomes and company won on a touchdown pass with just seconds left on the clock.

For the Chiefs, it is another notch in their belt in building an NFL dynasty.

Shanahan Now 0-3 When Leading By 10+ Points In The Super Bowl

For Shanahan, more failure and disappointment. During his first visit to the Super Bowl, acting as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, he had a big hand in the team blowing a 25-point lead to the Patriots in one of the most memorable championship games we’ve ever had. Then, just four years ago, Shanahan and the 49ers held a 10-point lead entering the 4th quarter of Super Bowl LIV, before allowing Mahomes and the Chiefs to score 21 unanswered in the final frame.

Then came this past Sunday.

All in all, it makes three different instances in which a Shanahan-coached team has blown a double-digit lead in the Super Bowl.

In all three occurrences, Shanahan has been questioned for his play calling. During the most recent, he called 8 passes within the first 9 plays of the second half, which caused three straight three and outs, which ultimately spelled San Francisco’s doom.

The coach will likely get at least another shot to right his wrongs and finally take home a Lombardi Trophy, as the 49ers have many of their key pieces in place for an extended championship window.

But the label of a big game choker will remain until he finally wins a Super Bowl.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter

Anthony Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony Cardenas

Anthony Cardenas

Twitter
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony Cardenas

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
d5b78cda-da64-4620-8610-1479805846d2

Chiefs: Three Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024

Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  18min
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_i(5)
49ers: Three Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Colin Cowherd's Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions
Colin Cowherd’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
fallonpuppies
Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show Puppies Predict Super Bowl 2024 Winner
Author image David Evans  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Stephen A. Smith Praises Taylor Swift
Stephen A. Smith’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
Pat McAfee’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
super bowl lviii coint toss
Super Bowl 2024 Coin Toss Odds, Results, Curse & Prediction
Author image David Evans  •  15h
More News
Arrow to top