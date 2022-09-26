NFL News and Rumors

NFL Announces End To Pro Bowl Game At End Of Season

Kyle Curran
The NFL have confirmed there will no longer be a Pro Bowl game at the end of the regular season each year. 

Instead, the league will replace the event with a new form of competition. “The Pro Bowl Games” will become a new thing come the end of the season.

There will no longer be an ‘all star’ game, but instead players from the AFC and NFC will showcase their football and non-football skills in a series of challenges over the course of several days in February, including a flag football game.

The first edition of the new event will take place in Las Vegas in February with the flag football game taking place on Allegiant Stadium on February 5.

NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said, “The Pro Bowl is something that we’ve been looking at for a while, really continuing to evolve,

“Coming out of last year’s game, we really made the decision based on a lot of internal conversations, getting feedback from GMs and coaches, getting a lot of feedback from players. We think there’s a real opportunity to do something wholly different here and move away from the traditional tackle football game. We decided the goal is to celebrate 88 of the biggest stars in the NFL in a really positive, fun, yet competitive way”.

NFL fans have had differing opinions…

NFL News and Rumors Updates
