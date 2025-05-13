NFL Announces Six Of Its Seven 2025 International Games

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football announced six of the league’s international games planned for the 2025 season.

The complete schedule release, including the final details of the remaining international game expected to happen in Week 1, will be announced on May 14 at 8 PM EDT.

The schedule, which offers an international game in Weeks 4-7 and 10-11, is as follows:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 4

Location: Dublin, Ireland

September 28 at 9:30 AM ET

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns, Week 5

Location: Dublin, Ireland

October 5 at 9:30 AM ET

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets, Week 6

Location: London, England

October 12 at 9:30 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 7

Location: London, England

October 19 at 9:30 AM ET

Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts, Week 10

Location: Berlin, Germany

November 9 at 9:30 AM ET

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins, Week 11

Location: Madrid, Spain

November 16 at 9:30 AM ET

¡Vamos a Madrid! Excited to be a part of the first-ever NFL game in Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/sIb9yQH1AR — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2025

The home team is the second team listed in each contest. All of these international games will air live on NFL Network.

Takeaways

The Minnesota Vikings will have an interesting 2025 season. As the away team in back-to-back Dublin games against AFC North opponents, the team’s bye week is likely going to be early in the season.

The Week 4 and 5 games feature teams with starting quarterbacks yet to be named. Sam Darnold is gone from Minnesota, while Pittsburgh and Cleveland have brand new quarterback rooms, except for a reappearance by Joe Flacco for the Browns after a gap year.

The NFL continues to expand internationally. An Australian game is planned for 2026. While this is great for expanding the game’s footprint, the training, time zone difference, and travel rigors are difficult for the players.

The Remaining International Game

We know that it will be on September 5 in São Paulo, Brazil. The Los Angeles Chargers will play an opponent named in tomorrow’s schedule release.