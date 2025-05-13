NFL News and Rumors

NFL Announces Six Of Its Seven 2025 International Games

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL-Logo-Wallpapers-5

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football announced six of the league’s international games planned for the 2025 season.

The complete schedule release, including the final details of the remaining international game expected to happen in Week 1, will be announced on May 14 at 8 PM EDT.

The schedule, which offers an international game in Weeks 4-7 and 10-11, is as follows:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 4
Location: Dublin, Ireland
September 28 at 9:30 AM ET

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns, Week 5
Location: Dublin, Ireland
October 5 at 9:30 AM ET

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets, Week 6
Location: London, England
October 12 at 9:30 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 7
Location: London, England
October 19 at 9:30 AM ET

Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts, Week 10
Location: Berlin, Germany
November 9 at 9:30 AM ET

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins, Week 11
Location: Madrid, Spain
November 16 at 9:30 AM ET

The home team is the second team listed in each contest.  All of these international games will air live on NFL Network.

Takeaways

The Minnesota Vikings will have an interesting 2025 season.  As the away team in back-to-back Dublin games against AFC North opponents, the team’s bye week is likely going to be early in the season.

The Week 4 and 5 games feature teams with starting quarterbacks yet to be named.  Sam Darnold is gone from Minnesota, while Pittsburgh and Cleveland have brand new quarterback rooms, except for a reappearance by Joe Flacco for the Browns after a gap year.

The NFL continues to expand internationally.  An Australian game is planned for 2026.  While this is great for expanding the game’s footprint, the training, time zone difference, and travel rigors are difficult for the players.

The Remaining International Game

We know that it will be on September 5 in São Paulo, Brazil.  The Los Angeles Chargers will play an opponent named in tomorrow’s schedule release.

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL-Logo-Wallpapers-5

NFL Announces Six Of Its Seven 2025 International Games

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders Handed Another Slice of Bad News as Dillon Gabriel Adjudged to be “Better” in Rookie Minicamp
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Fox Sports announcer Terry Bradshaw interviews Philadelphia Eagles stands.
NFL Schedule Release 2025: Kickoff Game Set, Fox Dec. Doubleheader
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady holds a mic up to his face.
Tom Brady Shares His Biggest Regret, And It’s Not From The Football Field
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 8 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Sheduer Sanders
Bereft Fan Seeking $100 Million in ‘Emotional Damages’ After Shedeur Sanders’ Dramatic Fifth Round Draft Slide
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 7 2025
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Draft 2027
Trump Announces 2027 NFL Draft Set To Take Place In Washington DC
Author image James Chittick  •  May 6 2025
NFL News and Rumors
justintucker
Baltimore Ravens Release Kicker Justin Tucker
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 5 2025
More News
Arrow to top