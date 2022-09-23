NFL News and Rumors

NFL announces new Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Author image
Olly Taliku
2 min read
Dr-Dre-1644852418
The Super Bowl half time show is one of the greatest traditions in American sports, and this year it will be brought to the public by Apple Music, as the NFL today announced a multi-year partnership with the music company.

The Super Bowl is the most watched musical performance of the year in the world, bringing together people from all different countries and backgrounds to watch a show united together.

The SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, Nana-Yaw Asamoah, discussed the Super Bowl half time show following new Apple Music deal.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

halftime show

Super Bowl LVII will take place in February next year in Glendale, Arizona and will mark the first ever Apple Music halftime show. Fans will also receive teasers and sneak peeks in the coming months before the event, all they need to do is follow @AppleMusic on social media for exclusive updates!

Oliver Schusser is Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, he discussed the exciting prospect of an Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show following the deal’s announcement.

“Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage. We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Apple will be hoping to eclipse the 120 million viewers who tuned in to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show earlier this year, with a whole host of acts such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all taking to the stage in the latest instalment of the show.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
Olly Taliku

Arrow to top