Every year, the NFL hosts a two-hour prime-time awards ceremony to recognize the NFL’s best players, performances and plays of the season known as the NFL Honors.

Since the first award show, the NFL Honors has been held in the same city that the Super Bowl is hosted in.

This year, the 2022-2023 NFL Honors will be hosted at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona on February 9.

Check out the complete details below.

How to Watch the NFL Awards 2022

🏈 NFL Event: 12th Annual NFL Honors

📅 NFL Honors Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 🕙 NFL Honors Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network 🏟 Location: Symphony Hall | Phoenix, Arizona

NFL Honors Awards

The NFL announces the biggest individual awards of the year, including Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year and the highest NFL honor, the Walter Payton Man of The Year award.

Check out the list below for all the awards announced at the NFL Honors.

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Best Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Bud Light Celly of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

How NFL Awards are Voted on?

NFL awards are voted on by the Associated Press.

But for the upcoming NFL Honors, AP will implement a new voting system.

This year a nationwide panel of 50 sports journalists who cover the NFL will have the opportunity to rank their top five picks for MVP and their top three for all other awards. Instead of only being able to choose one for each award the year before.

The process allows AP to accurately name runner ups and third place finishers.

NFL Awards 2022 Finalists

Before the start of every NFL season, the best online sportsbooks offer odds to fans to bet on the NFL awards.

Some of the most bet on awards include MVP, Coach of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

While a huge list is provided at the beginning of the season, the AP narrows it down to only a few candidates near the end of the season.

With only a few weeks left in the NFL season, we’ll go over the finalists for the 2022 NFL Honors.

MVP

Josh Allen — Buffalo Bills Quarterback

Joe Burrow — Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes — Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback

Jalen Hurts — Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback

Justin Jefferson — Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver

Coach of The Year

Sean McDermott — Buffalo Bills

Nick Sirianni — Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle Shanahan — San Francisco 49ers

Brian Daboll — New York Giants

Doug Pederson — Jacksonville Jaguars

Offensive Player of the Year

Patrick Mahomes — Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback

Jalen Hurts — Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback

Tyreek Hill — Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver

Justin Jefferson — Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver

Defensive Player of the Year

Micah Parsons — Dallas Cowboys Linebacker

Nick Bosa — San Francisco 49ers Defensive End

Chris Jones — Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Tackle

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brock Purdy — San Francisco 49ers Quarterback

Kenneth Walker III — Seattle Seahawks Running Back

Garrett Wilson — New York Jets Wide Receiver

Defensive Rookies of the Year

Aidan Hutchinson — Detroit Lions Defensive End

Sauce Gardner — New York Jets Cornerback

Tariq Woolen — Seattle Seahawks Cornerback

Comeback Player of the Year