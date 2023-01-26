NFL News and Rumors

NFL Awards 2022: MVP, OPOY, DPOY, and Coach of the Year Finalists

Gia Nguyen
NFL Awards 2022: MVP, OPOY, DPOY, and Coach of the Year Finalists
Every year, the NFL hosts a two-hour prime-time awards ceremony to recognize the NFL’s best players, performances and plays of the season known as the NFL Honors.

Since the first award show, the NFL Honors has been held in the same city that the Super Bowl is hosted in.

This year, the 2022-2023 NFL Honors will be hosted at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona on February 9.

Check out the complete details below.

How to Watch the NFL Awards 2022

  • 🏈NFL Event: 12th Annual NFL Honors
  • 📅 NFL Honors Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023
  • 🕙 NFL Honors Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: NFL Network
  • 🏟 Location: Symphony Hall | Phoenix, Arizona

NFL Honors Awards

The NFL announces the biggest individual awards of the year, including Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year and the highest NFL honor, the Walter Payton Man of The Year award.

Check out the list below for all the awards announced at the NFL Honors.

  • AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign
  • AP Coach of the Year
  • AP Comeback Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
  • AP Defensive Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • Best Moment of the Year
  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
  • Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
  • Bud Light Celly of the Year
  • NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
  • Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year

How NFL Awards are Voted on?

NFL awards are voted on by the Associated Press.

But for the upcoming NFL Honors, AP will implement a new voting system.

This year a nationwide panel of 50 sports journalists who cover the NFL will have the opportunity to rank their top five picks for MVP and their top three for all other awards. Instead of only being able to choose one for each award the year before.

The process allows AP to accurately name runner ups and third place finishers.

NFL Awards 2022 Finalists

Before the start of every NFL season, the best online sportsbooks offer odds to fans to bet on the NFL awards.

Some of the most bet on awards include MVP, Coach of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

While a huge list is provided at the beginning of the season, the AP narrows it down to only a few candidates near the end of the season.

With only a few weeks left in the NFL season, we’ll go over the finalists for the 2022 NFL Honors.

MVP

  • Josh Allen — Buffalo Bills Quarterback
  • Joe Burrow — Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback
  • Patrick Mahomes — Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback
  • Jalen Hurts — Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback
  • Justin Jefferson — Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver

Coach of The Year

  • Sean McDermott — Buffalo Bills
  • Nick Sirianni — Philadelphia Eagles
  • Kyle Shanahan — San Francisco 49ers
  • Brian Daboll — New York Giants
  • Doug Pederson — Jacksonville Jaguars

Offensive Player of the Year

  • Patrick Mahomes — Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback
  • Jalen Hurts — Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback
  • Tyreek Hill — Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver
  • Justin Jefferson — Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver

Defensive Player of the Year

  • Micah Parsons — Dallas Cowboys Linebacker
  • Nick Bosa — San Francisco 49ers Defensive End
  • Chris Jones — Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Tackle

Offensive Rookie of the Year

  • Brock Purdy — San Francisco 49ers Quarterback
  • Kenneth Walker III — Seattle Seahawks Running Back
  • Garrett Wilson — New York Jets Wide Receiver

Defensive Rookies of the Year

  • Aidan Hutchinson — Detroit Lions Defensive End
  • Sauce Gardner — New York Jets Cornerback
  • Tariq Woolen — Seattle Seahawks Cornerback

Comeback Player of the Year

  • Geno Smith — Seahawks Quarterback
  • Christian McCaffrey — San Francisco 49ers Running Back
  • Saquon Barkley — New York Giants Running Back
