NFL Betting Percentages: Public Backing Buffalo Bills in Opening Game

It is almost time. After what seemed to be an eternal off-season, the NFL returns this week as a heavily fancied Buffalo Bills travel to Inglewood, California to face last season’s Super Bowl champions the LA Rams.

With such an intriguing fixture to get the 2022/23 season underway in style, we are taking a look at who sports betting fans are backing as game-day approaches.

Who Are the Public Backing in Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams?

Team Moneyline % of Public Bets Buffalo Bills -130 Los Angeles Rams +110

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites

Buffalo Bills Tipped for Emphatic Season

Despite never getting their hands on the Lombardy Trophy, the Bills are the name on everyone’s lips going into the new season. Currently priced at +600 in the Super Bowl outright markets, Buffalo fans will be hoping the bookmaker’s estimations are an indicator of things to come as the money has come pouring in from punters.

MVP contender Josh Allen will be key to their chances with classy quarterbacks becoming priceless in recent years. He has the calibre to can lead them to glory this year – he had a total of 42 touchdowns in 2021 (36 throwing, six rushing), behind only to the sport’s greatest, Tom Brady.

They are ever so sightly favoured in this opening game after bolstering a squad already brimming with talent in the offseason. The Bills and Rams last played in 2020 when Buffalo almost had a collapse late in the game after incredibly conceding 29 points in the second half.

They will have to be wary of the Rams, who’s chances this year of retaining the Super Bowl lie firmly in the fitness and continuity of veteran QB Matt Stafford – although he nursed an elbow injury over the summer, the 34-year-old is reportedly back to full tilt.

Los Angeles Rams Ready to Bring Bills Down to Earth

The Rams narrowly edged the Cincinnati Bengals in a tense Super Bowl final last year, and will be vying to become the first team to successfully defend football’s biggest prize since the New England Patriots all the way back in 2004.

They are 18-3 SU and 13-6-2 ATS, which is currently at +3, in Week 1 since Super Bowl 34 – this should be an intriguing contest between two of the NFL’s strongest defences, and the Bills’ offensive line still has a lot question marks heading into the season. Bills QB Josh Allen doesn’t have many weaknesses, but the Rams are experts at building pressure through the middle which has been known to cause him problems in the past.